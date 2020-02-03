Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LOCKYER ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A little over a month, rate payers across the region will cast their votes to elect councillors to oversee the next four years of local governance in the Lockyer Valley.

In the coming weeks, the Gatton Star will bring you all you need to know about the issues that will shape the election and who as thrown their hat in the ring to represent you.

This list of candidates will continue to be updated as more candidates announce their intentions and links to profiles on them, so make sure to bookmark it and check back regularly.

SITTING COUNCILLORS:

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Tanya Milligan
Lockyer Valley Mayor, Tanya Milligan

Mayor Tanya Milligan: Will run

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Jason Cook.
Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Jason Cook.

Deputy Mayor Jason Cook: Will run

Reason for running: "I have enjoyed being part of a team that has delivered a surplus each year."

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein.
Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein.

Councillor Janice Holstein: Will run

Reason for running: "I think I still have a lot to offer the reason. And I would like to see us do a lot more roadworks and in particular foot path networks which are greatly needed in our towns."

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan.
Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan.

Councillor Michael Hagan: Will run

Reason for running: "I've come to that decision as we have worked well together to achieve what we have so far but there is still work to be done."

IT'S ON: Candidate Rick Vela leads the tally by more than 750 booth votes in the 2018 Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election.
IT'S ON: Candidate Rick Vela leads the tally by more than 750 booth votes in the 2018 Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election.

Councillor Rick Vela: Will Run

Reason for running: "Representing your community as an elected member is a privilege. While at times it can be a challenging position, it is also very rewarding. I would be honoured to be given a second opportunity."

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Chris Wilson.
Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Chris Wilson.

Councillor Chris Wilson: Will Run

Reason for running: "I believe as a council we have shown commitment to financial sustainability. We have made some great progress in this area. However, there is still a long way to go and I want to be a part of that journey."

Councillor Kathy McLean: Yet to respond

NEW CANDIDATES

Dave Neuendorf
Dave Neuendorf

Dave Neuendorf

Reason for running: "I don't think we're getting represented anymore. We need to go back to the old wards or divisions. We haven't got any rural councillors."

council candidates council elections 2020 lockyer valley council elections lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        premium_icon How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        Rural Greg Antcliff has been a dairy farmer for more than 26 years and said he’s watched as one farmer after the other has walked away.

        Fireys reveal full extent of region’s bushfire damage

        premium_icon Fireys reveal full extent of region’s bushfire damage

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has called time on bushfire season as focus...

        Southeast temps to climb above 40C

        premium_icon Southeast temps to climb above 40C

        Weather SEQ temps to reach 5C higher than normal on Monday before dropping