A Regency Downs man will contest a driving without a licence SPER suspended charge in Gatton Magistrates Court.
Crime

Lockyer driver to fight unlicensed drive charge

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
A LOCKYER Valley driver intends to contest a charge of driving a motor vehicle without a driver license due to SPER suspension.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court for a mention, Keiron David Hubbard, 50, presented a letter.

He said it was addressed to the court and Magistrate Peter Saggers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor read the letter.

"Your honour, this is going to be a sovereign citizen argument," Sgt Windsor told Mr Saggers.

Hubbard interjected, saying he did not accept the term "sovereign citizen" but identified as a "severance" citizen.

"I don't accept that - there is no such thing as a sovereign citizen," Hubbard said.

Mr Saggers told him he could make a preliminary argument at his hearing.

"We can hear that at the time of the hearing," Mr Saggers said.

"It's not the first time the argument has been run, just be aware of that."

Hubbard asked Mr Saggers if the court was "of chapter two or three of the constitution".

He is due to appear in court for another mention on September 28, to set date for his matter to go to hearing.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

