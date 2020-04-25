Lockyer digger’s vital role in capturing German tanker

Celestine Knight and her siblings pause to remember the Anzacs - and not just one day a year.

Although he rarely spoke about his experience, her father Michael Heenan Senior served in World War 1 and his children were curious about what he saw and felt first hand.

Nearly 100 years after the war began, Celestine spent hours researching her father's military history, fascinated and eager to know as much as possible.

"As far as conversations with my father went, I, as the youngest of eight in the family, cannot remember having any conversations (with him about the war)," Celestine said.

"Nor can other members of the family, except for my sister Margaret, the eldest."

The lack of information didn't quash Celestine's curiosity - she took to the internet.

Originally from College View, Michael served in World War 1.

At 24 and while working as a farmer in Forest Hill, Michael was enlisted for military service.

Through her research, Celestine discovered her father was part of a group that made history when they captured a German tank - the Mephisto.

"This is the only surviving German A7V Sturmpanzerwagen tank in the world, captured by the 26th Battalion," she said.

"(The group) was comprised mainly of Queenslanders, including my father."

Celestine's sister Margaret filled in the blanks, remembering a conversation she had with their father when he took her to see the Mephisto at the Queensland Museum.

"My father, as signaller, delivered a message to the battalion that the German tank was to be captured so the Germans could no longer use it," Margaret said.

She said the tank was removed in the middle of the night.

"26th Battalion soldiers were ready to distract the enemy, who were close by, with gunfire and even a low flying plane," she said.

"When the Germans woke up, the tank had disappeared."

Celestine said she has since taken her own children to visit the tank at the Queensland Museum.

"It seems quite common that returned soldiers of these terrible wars never talked to their families, only to other returned soldiers," Celestine said.

"They knew no one else would understand and they had to move on, if possible, which my very brave father did."