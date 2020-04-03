Lockyer crime watch group gets modern makeover

NO LUCK: Robyn Hall, Ralph Gurowski and Ron Andrew were eager to see the Regency Downs Neighbourhood Watch meetings continue. Photo: Ebony Graveur

WHEN a town’s safety is at stake, some residents will do just about anything to protect their community.

That’s why one Lockyer Valley trio fought to keep the town’s neighbourhood watch group active, despite a drop in attendance at group meetings.

After giving it one last go, the committee has decided to change their approach – but they haven’t given up on keeping community spirit alive.

After its launch 15 years ago, the group raised money to fund signs for letterboxes and said the neighbourhood’s crime rate appeared to go down.

Regency Downs Neighbourhood Watch secretary Robyn Hall said she was already making arrangements to give the group a modern makeover.

“In a nutshell, we are looking to put Regency Downs Neighbourhood Watch online,” Robyn said.

“I am approaching Neighbourhood Watch Queensland to look at putting a blog on their site, where we can put up minutes, newsletters and what’s happening in our area.”

In its heyday, the group drew a large crowd to meetings, including a local police officer.

But 15 years after its launch, only three members were consistently attending meetings.

When Robyn, her father and group treasurer Ron Andrew and group co-ordinator Ralph Gurowski decided to relaunch the group, they took to social media to gauge interest.

While the idea did appear popular online, when it came time to turn up to the meeting in early March, the numbers told a different story.

“Even though we generated a reasonable response from multiple posts on Facebook, only one couple turned up for the meeting, along with the usual people,” Robyn said.