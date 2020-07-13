Lockyer cricketers trying to ‘settle in’ after disruptions

Lockyer batting partners Gary Copeland and Ian Sipple during their latest veterans cricket match against the Gold Coast.

IN the first official match in a severely disjointed cricket season, an out of form Lockyer over 50’s side were easily dispatched by Gold Coast Thunder Green at Cheltenham.

Batting first, Lockyer lost a wicket on the third ball of the match and were quickly 3/12.

A 37 run partnership between Ian Sipple and Craig Morgan helped to stabilise the innings. It was easily the biggest of the innings.

However, the dismissal of Morgan led to a steady fall of wickets. Lockyer were all out for 97 off 31 overs.

“Our inability to form partnerships gave us little chance of building a competitive score,” Lockyer captain Gary Rule said.

“The pitch was a bit variable, which did not help the batsmen settle in.’’

Peter Severns bowling for Lockyer against Gold Coast.

After lunch, Lockyer opening bowlers Jan Peterson and Peter Severns made the Gold Coast batsmen work for their runs.

Peterson bowled with good pace and moved the ball around but the batsmen survived and only two wickets were lost in reaching the total off 23 overs.

Rule said it was good to get back on the field after all the coronavirus issues.

Ian Sipple was man of the match for Lockyer with a top score of 28.

M Mckenzie was Gold Coast’s best for taking four of the first five wickets to fall, finishing with 4/27 off nine overs.

Over 60s’ Division 2 matches were postponed from Saturday to next weekend because of drenching rain.