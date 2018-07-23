Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Lockyer council trial radar-activated speed signs

Lachlan Mcivor
by
23rd Jul 2018 8:00 AM

THE first radar-activated speed advisory signs have been erected in the Lockyer Valley in an effort to curb drivers edging over the speed limit.

The two signs, which have been installed along Fairway Dr in Hatton Vale, are designed to make drivers more aware of their speed.

They display a green smile when a vehicle is travelling at or below the speed limit and a flashing warning reminder for anyone who is speeding.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said the first signs would serve as a test run, with the potential for more to go up around the region.

"Lockyer Valley Regional Council is aware of residents' concerns regarding speeding in this area and, together with the Queensland Police Service, identified Fairway Dr as a suitable location to trial the signs," they said.

"There are two radar-activated speed advisory signs located on Fairway Dr. These are the first to be installed by council.

"If the signs prove successful, council would consider moving them to other locations around the region."

fairway drive hatton vale lockyer valley regional council radar-activated speed advisory signs
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Spectacular crash at Queensland Raceway

    premium_icon Spectacular crash at Queensland Raceway

    Motor Sports THE simplistic six-corner layout of Queensland Raceway has again thrown up some spectacular racing.

    REVEALED: Details of council sacking, administrator's power

    premium_icon REVEALED: Details of council sacking, administrator's power

    News The Bill will go before parliament on August 21

    FAN PHOTOS: Supercars draws massive crowd

    premium_icon FAN PHOTOS: Supercars draws massive crowd

    Motor Sports One driver was a stand out among fans

    Police investigating second fatal traffic crash on rural road

    Police investigating second fatal traffic crash on rural...

    News Three people have died on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd this month

    • 23rd Jul 2018 9:12 AM

    Local Partners