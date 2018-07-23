Lockyer council trial radar-activated speed signs

THE first radar-activated speed advisory signs have been erected in the Lockyer Valley in an effort to curb drivers edging over the speed limit.

The two signs, which have been installed along Fairway Dr in Hatton Vale, are designed to make drivers more aware of their speed.

They display a green smile when a vehicle is travelling at or below the speed limit and a flashing warning reminder for anyone who is speeding.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said the first signs would serve as a test run, with the potential for more to go up around the region.

"Lockyer Valley Regional Council is aware of residents' concerns regarding speeding in this area and, together with the Queensland Police Service, identified Fairway Dr as a suitable location to trial the signs," they said.

"There are two radar-activated speed advisory signs located on Fairway Dr. These are the first to be installed by council.

"If the signs prove successful, council would consider moving them to other locations around the region."