Lockyer concreter busted drink driving with Boxing Day beers

A Lockyer Valley driver who blew .01 above the legal limit has been disqualified from driving for one month but awarded a work licence.

Craig Douglass Joseph Edwards was driving home on Boxing Day after lunch with his wife’s family when he was pulled up by a police patrol vehicle in Kensington Grove.

Edward was driving on Thallon Road at 2.4pm when intercepted then taken to the Lowood Police station where be blew a reading of 0.051.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor tendered Edward’s traffic history, which was “very dated” back to 1986.

Edwards was represented by solicitor Paul Emmerson, of Emmerson Legal, who said his 53-year-old client was a concreter and self-employed.

“He travels from the outskirts of Toowoomba to Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Byron Bay,” Mr Emmerson said.

“There’s no public transport where he lives and depending on what job he is doing he tows a trailer.”

Mr Emmerson said Edwards also had a farm at Hatton Vale where he had cattle.

“They visited his wife’s family for Boxing Day lunch. He had a few beers,” he said.

“He thought he was under the legal limit. His wife doesn’t drink at all and otherwise she would have been driving. He was very surprised when he was over the limit.

“Had he waited 30 minutes he probably would have been under the legal limit.”

Magistrate Graham Osborne said Edward’s work licence would not allow him to visit the cattle.

Edwards pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit.

Mr Osborne was satisfied that Edwards was a suitable candidate for a work licence, and granted him to drive to work from 2am to 6pm Monday to Saturday for work.

Edwards was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.