Lockyer change strengthens One Nation

DON'T WRITE HIM OFF: LNP candidate Jim McDonald will keep One Nation's Jim Savage honest in the battle for Lockyer.

THE ONLY certainty in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election is that the ALP won't win.

This will be a battle between the LNP's Jim McDonald and One Nation's Jim Savage.

Political pundits are united in their view that One Nation will win, but don't write off Lockyer Valley councillor Jim McDonald who has a strong local following and a long history in the region as a policeman.

Political analyst and former LNP adviser Jeff Sommerfeld said the early favourite was One Nation after the draft redistribution of seats was released.

"It has lost the Labor areas that have gone to Ipswich West and picked up the conservative areas sweeping out to Lowood, Fernvale and Lake Manchester," he said.

"But that is likely to favour One Nation because it will boost the One Nation primary vote.

"There are lower income areas there where people are unemployed and more likely disaffected and cranky.

"They are also more like the people who voted One Nation when Jack Paff won the seat of Ipswich West in 1998.

"If you are looking at Lockyer, the redistribution has made it more likely to be a One Nation win."

But the X factor in all this is if Labor finishes third, and where its supporters will direct their preferences.