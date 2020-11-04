Lockyer candidate establishes community group following election defeat

United Australia Party candidate Andrew Rockliff, will contest the seat of Lockyer in the 2020 election.

ANDREW Rockliff who contested the seat of Lockyer for the United Australia Party at Saturday’s state election has thanked voters for their support.

Disappointed he didn’t get more votes, Rockliff said he’s thankful for the opportunity to have met so many people who are passionate about the same issues as him.

Rockliff said “it was bloody hard work” standing for a minor party but said he “feels blessed” for the support he received and the opportunity to meet local residents.

With 80 per cent of votes counted, Rockliff received 1.82 per cent of first preference votes but told the Gatton Star he’d hoped to come away with at least 4 per cent.

Following the election, Rockliff has been involved in establishing a local Facebook community and volunteer working group aimed at cleaning up local river ways in the region.

Rockliff said that as population encroaches on the river banks in the region it will destroy the area and more will need to be done to protect the local environment.

He thanked his family, in particular his sister, as well as his friends who helped his campaign.