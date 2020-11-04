Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
United Australia Party candidate Andrew Rockliff, will contest the seat of Lockyer in the 2020 election.
United Australia Party candidate Andrew Rockliff, will contest the seat of Lockyer in the 2020 election.
News

Lockyer candidate establishes community group following election defeat

Hugh Suffell
4th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANDREW Rockliff who contested the seat of Lockyer for the United Australia Party at Saturday’s state election has thanked voters for their support.

Disappointed he didn’t get more votes, Rockliff said he’s thankful for the opportunity to have met so many people who are passionate about the same issues as him.

Rockliff said “it was bloody hard work” standing for a minor party but said he “feels blessed” for the support he received and the opportunity to meet local residents.

With 80 per cent of votes counted, Rockliff received 1.82 per cent of first preference votes but told the Gatton Star he’d hoped to come away with at least 4 per cent.

Following the election, Rockliff has been involved in establishing a local Facebook community and volunteer working group aimed at cleaning up local river ways in the region.

Rockliff said that as population encroaches on the river banks in the region it will destroy the area and more will need to be done to protect the local environment.

He thanked his family, in particular his sister, as well as his friends who helped his campaign.

andrew rockliff queensland election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Premium Content Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Politics The Premier remains tight-lipped, but there are some clues as to which first-timers will appear in her new-look ministry.

        • 4th Nov 2020 5:11 AM
        Sneaky test drive catches police attention

        Premium Content Sneaky test drive catches police attention

        News A man caught the eye of police when taking his new car for a drive

        FIRST LOOK: New CBD civic plaza set to open soon

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New CBD civic plaza set to open soon

        News The modern park space will soon be open to the public with a water play area and...

        PHOTOS: New Plainland school blessed, construction continues

        Premium Content PHOTOS: New Plainland school blessed, construction continues

        News TIMBER that was felled from former farmland has been used to create a shovel for...