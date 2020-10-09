Lockyer business sells for whopping $169 million

A LOCKYER Valley business has sold for a whopping $169 million this year, more than 30 times its sale price 15 years ago.

The College View BP Petrol station on the Warrego Highway went under the hammer on April 14, selling for $169,333,770 in a multi-sale.

The freehold land was valued at $1,500,000 on June 30, 2019, and is listed as a service station.

The land previously sold on December 28, 1988, for $49,000.

It was sold again on December 5, 2005, for $5,610,000 by vendor Hargroup.

The commercial property type spans 6,335m2 and was sold by BP Australia.

It is now owned by Bass Management, Docklands, Victoria.