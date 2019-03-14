Lockyer athletes display state titles class

STATE GLORY: Lockyer District Athletic Club achievers (from left) Hayley Reynolds, Caitlin Taylor, Annie McGuire and Madison Wells after their latest state title successes.

ATHLETICS: Lockyer District Athletic Club's eight competitors won 11 medals in another successful performance at the Queensland championships last weekend.

The medal haul featured three gold and eight silver from the 13 events they contested.

The winning performers were Annie McGuire (6.01m in under-20 long jump), Hayley Reynolds (a personal best 5.61m in U17 long jump) and Caitlin Taylor (12.56s in the U15 100m).

Lockyer's silver medalists were: Madison Wells (U18 shot put with 11.81m and 100m hurdles in a personal best 14.78s); Ethan Versace (U18 long jump with a personal best 6.53m); Reynolds (U17 100m in 12.05s); Taylor (U15 200m in 25.75s and U15 long jump with 5.43m); McGuire (U20 100m in a personal best 12.19s); Aden Cowdroy (U16 high jump with a personal best 1.90m).

Under-16 high jumper Jessica Versace leapt well to just miss a place with a season's best effort of 1.50m.

All medal winners have qualified for the Australian Championships in Sydney during the first week of April.

With the past weekend's performances at national class, Lockyer athletes are expected to make their presence felt against interstate opposition.

Madison Wells begins her national campaign this weekend at the Heptathlon Championships in Hobart.

Coach Bailey Pashley was encouraging his heptathlete.

"While her jumping events may be affected with her long-term knee injury, if she can repeat her training and state performances with her other five events, she could collect a medal for the fourth consecutive year,'' Pashley said.