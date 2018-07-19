Lockyer and Somerset show societies receive funding boost

LOCAL INSTITUTION: Evelynn and Grace Boorelli at the 2018 Laidley Show at the start of July.

LOCAL show societies will share in an increase of $400,000 in funding over three years from the State Government's Show Societies Grants Program.

Groups across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions recently received grants to help run annual agricultural shows, and to build and maintain showground assets.

These included Esk ($9001), Gatton ($16,435), Laidley ($9001) and Lowood ($7475).

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the funding was on top of the annual $2million program and was vital to help Queensland's 129 shows continue to operate.

"The show societies and associations that run the shows do a fantastic job, usually with limited resources, which is why the government made a commitment during the election to increase our support for these organisations," Mr Hinchcliffe said.

"The local show is more than just a magical occasion creating wonderful memories, it's a truly important social and economic event on the calendar for towns, cities and regions right across the state. The show also gives the local economy a real shot in the arm..."

Gatton Show Society president Katherine Raymont said every funding dollar helped and the increase of more than $1140 from 2017 was welcomed.

"(The grant) will go towards helping out to cover those little incidentals, things that keep the show going," Ms Raymont said.

"If you look at the size of our show, we've got over 30 outdoor sites and with about 60-something indoor sites, it's a big show.

"We've got the biggest dairy show in Queensland.

"We've got horses, the cattle, we've got an amazing night program.

"It's a big show. They can be little things (all together) but they all add up."

It's a similar story for Laidley Show Society, and president Craig Wass said the grant would help cover insurance costs.

"While it's not exciting, it's something rather important to us," Mr Wass said.

"This grant is greatly appreciated.

"Whether it's $10 or $10,000, every bit of sponsorship money or grant money is vital to the show society.

"We don't operate without it."