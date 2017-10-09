Lockrose man faces court over backpacker stabbing death

The scene of the backpacker’s stabbing death last Thursday. Picture: Channel 9

A MAN accused of murdering a German backpacker in Brisbane last week has appeared in court.

Jamie Saxon, 33, of Lockrose west of Brisbane, faced the Brisbane Arrests Court this morning.

He did not enter a plea. He was remanded in custody and did not apply for bail.

Sporting a large "family" tattoo on the right side of his neck, Saxon wept as he waved goodbye to a woman with a newborn baby in the gallery.

He is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old Dominik Helmut Schultze multiple times on Milton Rd, near Brisbane's backpacker hostel strip, in the early hours of last Friday morning following an alleged traffic incident.

Schultze died in hospital several hours later.

Saxon will next appear in court on November 6.