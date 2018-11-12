Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lockett, Christoffel star at sports awards

David Lems
by
12th Nov 2018 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two international achievers capped a wonderful celebration at the 2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards on Friday night.

Winter Olympian Deanna Lockett was crowned The Queensland Times-Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.

Olympic prospect, taekwondo gold medallist Tamzin Christoffel, was named City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

Other individual winners were Darryl Kitching (Volunteer of the Year), Aaron Gotting (Official of the Year), Peter Reeves (Coach of the Year) and Steven Graham (Masters Sportsperson of the Year).

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Goodna Sapphires netball side was named Team of the Year.

The Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club received the prestigious Sporting Organisation of the Year honour.

More than 220 guests attended the gala event with rugby league legend Shane Webcke as Master of Ceremonies.

Ipswich City Council were major backers of the awards, officially represented by Bryce Hines, the Chief Operating Officer Works Parks and Recreation.

The awards were also supported the QT, Aussie Home Loans, University of Southern Queensland and Volunteer Services Australia.

city of ipswich sports awards ipswich sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Record year expected at Ipswich's waste transfer stations

    Record year expected at Ipswich's waste transfer stations

    Council News An Ipswich Waste Services report revealed the number of customers who passed through the gates.

    • 12th Nov 2018 2:35 PM
    PHOTOS: War Memorial finished in time for Remembrance event

    premium_icon PHOTOS: War Memorial finished in time for Remembrance event

    News Honouring Peak Crossing residents who fought for their country

    • 12th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    premium_icon Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    Crime Puppy farms are being used for dog fighting WARNING: GRAPHIC

    Where you can apply for a job in Ipswich right now

    premium_icon Where you can apply for a job in Ipswich right now

    Employment This employer has a number of jobs at various locations up for grabs

    Local Partners