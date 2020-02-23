Locked and loaded: Hornets’ finals bid

TRUMP CARD: Ipswich Logan Hornet Sean Lutter has made a full recovery from a broken wrist sustained earlier in the season and is firing on the eve of the finals.

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets will host a home final at Baxter Oval in three weeks barring disaster.

It is definitive.

The club formed in 2012 with the mandate of creating a development pathway for local cricketers to tread is certain to appear in the finals of the Queensland Premier Grade two-day cricket competition.

“It is big news for us,” Ipswich Logan Hornets captain Anthony Wilson.

“It is a huge achievement and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Reducing the number of teams from four to two appears to have paid dividends.

The move has not only strengthened the two remaining sides but has also bolstered IWMCA first grade outfits which have welcomed back talents who were recovering from injury or looking to find touch.

Wilson said the Hornets had also felt greater support than ever from the wider Ipswich cricketing community as a result of the new arrangement.

“There has been a shift this year,” he said.

“There has been more support.

“It has been great.

“It just seems like people have really been behind us this year.”

Ipswich Logan confirmed their first visit to the business end with an authoritative outright victory over a Wynnum Manly outfit which fought hard despite faced with a seemingly hopeless game situation.

Holding a 258-run advantage at 6/319 at close last week, the Hornets had considered taking to the crease in pursuit of the 31 runs needed to secure maximum bonus points.

Finding a relatively flat wicket at Baxter Oval, the leadership group determined the attack might require every available minute to take the 10 wickets and decided to send Wynnum Manly out to the middle.

As they have done in recent outings, openers Sam Doggett and Harry Brown applied pressure from the outset, picking up an early wickets each. From there, Wynnum Manly steadied with a solid partnership before Sean Lutter broke through to jag two crucial wickets on the cusp of lunch.

After the main break, frustration crept in as Wynnum Manly dug in.

When two catches went down half-hour before tea the skipper was nervous, however, persistence yielded rewards moments later. Back-to-back scalps had Ipswich Logan riding a high as they entered the final session confident of delivering the fatal blow.

When Jacob Waters picked up another shortly after tea, the result seemed inevitable.

Lutter was the Hornets’ best with the ball all day and he took it upon himself to finish the demolition job.

The tail proved no match for the Hornets’ fastest bowler as he cleaned up the last two batsmen with ease to bag 4/33 off 16 overs. It took Lutter up to eight weeks to recover after breaking his wrist on his bowling arm trying to clutch a return catch in a one-dayer earlier this season but he has been consistent since returning and is now firing on all cylinders.

Wilson said long-term servant Lutter had been the team’s spearhead in the past but the addition of Doggett had relieved him of that pressure and he was relishing the support role.

“He had a day or two in second grade and he was straight back in,” he said.

“He has bowled really well every week but the wickets have been coming at the other end. All our bowlers have bowled well and it doesn’t matter who gets the wickets but Sean’s luck turned a bit.”

Importantly, Wests lost this round, meaning Ipswich Logan jumps them into second and now holds an 18 point advantage courtesy of the comprehensive outright win. Failing a final-round catastrophe, they will host the third-placed team on March 14 for a place in the decider.

Wilson encouraged supporters of cricket region-wide to head along and cheer the Hornets into their first ever Queensland Premier Grade grand final.