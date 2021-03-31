LOCKDOWN: Police reveal fines for health order breaches

RESIDENTS across Ipswich have reportedly been well-behaved amid Greater Brisbane’s strict three-day lockdown as the city passes the halfway mark.

Queensland Police confirmed on Wednesday there had been not yet been any infringements issued within the local community relating to the breach of public health orders.

The revelation comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk imposed a snap lockdown in response to two clusters of the highly contagious UK-strain of coronavirus.

RELATED: ‘Very encouraging news’ with fears of Easter lockdown

Greater Brisbane's three-day lockdown renders the streets of Ipswich Central bare.

Day Two of lockdown resulted in mostly bare footpaths and free-moving traffic throughout Ipswich Central due to a distinct lack of the regular daily commuters.

Meanwhile, queues for Ipswich Hospital’s COVID-19 testing clinic appeared relatively short, while its main entrance was once more cordoned off to the public.

A Queensland Police spokesman this week praised residents for taking lockdown seriously.

He said overall mask and lockdown compliance across the Ipswich area had been “fairly positive.”

He said local law enforcement had also been largely impressed with the community response overnight, with no on-the-spot $1334 fines issued.

Queens Park remains empty as Day 2 of lockdown closes out.

It is in stark contrast to January’s three-day lockdown in which a 28-year-old Goodna man copped a hefty fine for failing to wear a mask on two separate occasions.

RELATED: Goodna man caught twice flouting lockdown orders

Fortunately, it appears the earlier lockdown also ensured residents were well-equipped to handle the uncertainty of this week’s current situation as a decision on a possible extension looms.

Queensland’s top health officials are yet to confirm whether the lockdown would extend over Easter following two new cases of community transmission on Tuesday night.

The streets of Ipswich CBD amid Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown.

Ms Palaszczuk, however, said the latest figures were “fantastic news.”

“The signs are very, very encouraging and I really want to thank everybody,” she said.

“It depends on the testing rates again.”

“If we see very good testing rates across Queensland and we don’t see any unlinked community transmission the signs for Easter are looking positive.”

She said the next 24 hours would determine whether Greater Brisbane would no longer be declared a hotspot.

“What is really important over the next 24 hours is simply is; if you’re sick, (if you) have any symptoms go and get a test.”

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.