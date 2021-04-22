Lock up: Insurer’s long-weekend crime warning

Burglar sneaking in a open house door during a break and enter past security locks and alarms, theft generic

Burglar sneaking in a open house door during a break and enter past security locks and alarms, theft generic

RACQ have issued a home safety warning against theft for Queenslanders ahead of the long weekend, Ipswich, and Logan among the worst affected suburbs.

Insurance data revealed 3,819 claims for theft since 2018, Brisbane South, Logan, Beaudesert, Gold Coast, and Ipswich being hit the most.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton warned Queenslanders to be more careful when locking up after a significant amount of time has been spent at home in 2020.

“It’s great to see everyone getting out and about again and enjoying our great state, but before you head off for the long weekends, take a few minutes to ensure you protect your property,” Ms Clinton said.

“The simplest things are often easily forgotten, so make sure you double check you’ve locked all doors and windows before you set off,” she said.

Ms Clinton advised Queensland residents to refrain from posting about holidays on social media and to put measures in place when going away for extended periods of time.

“Don’t advertise on social media that you’re on holidays, you can post your happy snaps when you return,” Ms Clinton said.

“If you’re heading away for a longer period of time, ask a trusted neighbour or friend to check your mail, mow your lawn and take your bins in and out.

“A neglected home, which is normally neat and tidy, is a clear sign no one is about.

“If you can afford to, invest in a timer for your lights or television, a security camera or even technology which allows you to control features in your home via your phone.

“and make sure your insurance cover is up to date to ensure your valuables can be replaced in the event of a threat,” she said.

RACQ also warned against car theft, advising residents to make sure their keys are with them and not clearly visible from a window.

From April 1 2018 to March 31 2020, Brisbane south had 521 claims, Logan and Beaudesert with 488, the Gold Coast with 453, and Ipswich with 249.