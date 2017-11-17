'Lock me in' Caslick tells Jets

ABOUT TIME: Six years after contemplating joining the Jets, rugby star Sam Caslick will link up with the Ipswich side for the 2018 Intrust Super Cup season.

IN A major coup for the Ipswich Jets, the club have announced the signing of Australian Rugby Sevens star Sam Caslick.

After impressing Jets co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker on the team's recent Ohana Cup hitout against Tweed Heads Seagulls in Hawaii, the club confirmed Caslick will don a Jets jersey in 2018.

The Brisbane-born rugby convert is no stranger to the 13-man code, having played rugby league for the majority of his junior years before transitioning to Rugby Sevens.

Although the code switch may come as a surprise to some, Shane Walker said it was happening about six years too late for his liking.

"Six years ago I was playing social mixed touch football with my wife, and there was this young fella getting around that had plenty of class about him," Walker recalled of a young Caslick.

"Ben and I met with Sam and his Dad, and told him we were really impressed with what he did on the touch field that night and mentioned we were coaching at the Jets."

Caslick also recalled the encounter.

"I was set to go to the Jets when I was about 19, and then the Sevens stuff came around," Caslick said.

"But I said if I ever decided to go back to rugby league, I really liked what the Jets were doing in terms of attacking footy.

"If there was any club I wanted to come back and play for, it was the Jets."

The image of Caslick weaving his way through opponents on the touch field stayed in the mind of the Walker brothers.

So much so they offered him a chance to do the same in a Jets jersey in Hawaii, and Caslick did not need to be asked twice.

"It was just good to be back playing rugby league," Caslick said.

"I didn't really know what I was going to be doing next year, and so when the opportunity came to go to Hawaii I grabbed it with both hands.

"I had a couple of chats with (Ben and Shane) in Hawaii. After we played they asked if I was keen on coming down next year, and I said yes lock me in.

"I'm really looking forward to working with them, it is a huge reason I want to be a part of the Jets."

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 02: Sam Caslick of Australia breaks with the ball during day two of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC World Sevens Series on December 2, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Francois Nel

The respect is mutual between both parties, with Walker praising Caslick's performance in Hawaii despite never having played in the centres before.

"He went better than alright, it was exciting for us just how quickly he picked it up," Walker said.

"We think he can play at six, seven, in the centres and probably even do a job at fullback if needed.

"As we always do we pick our best 17 and find a position somewhere for them, and Sam will be no different."

Walker recalled the ease with which Caslick slotted into the Jets' line-up, despite an extra six players in defence than he is used to.

"I said to him, 'Mate if you run out of space just turn and come back across the field, find someone with the ball or find a gap'," Walker said.

"He picked it up so fast, he was throwing 25m spirals and hitting blokes on the chest.

"It's exciting for us to finally have him at the club."

Caslick has no preference where in the backline he plays, so long as he gets an opportunity.

"If you had asked me before I would have said in the halves, but after Hawaii I'm just looking forward to getting the ball in my hands," Caslick said.

"I'd love to get the ball in my hands and take the game on, but I think with the style the Jets play it won't matter where I play."

Caslick will link up with the team for pre-season, but he ruled out any ideas of his sister Charlotte joining him in returning to Queensland.

"She has the mindset to get to another two Olympics, so hopefully she gets to go and pursue that goal," Caslick said of the 2016 Australian Women's Sevens Player of the Year.

"All my mates I went to school with are up (in Brisbane) and they're pretty excited that I'm coming back. Obviously Mum and Dad are as well."

Caslick's signature adds to a growing list of promising Jets recruits ahead of the 2018 season.

"Ben Shea is another who has signed with us, he's been at Wynnum for a number of years and is a Queensland Residents player who we are very excited to have," Walker said.

"Marmin Barba returns which we are looking forward to, and add to that some exciting young, fast guys coming through and we are really confident about next season."