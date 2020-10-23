Location of Novy’s body dies with Chardon

IT may never be known if wife-killer John Chardon could have won his bid to be cleared of manslaughter, with appeal court findings in the case being left in limbo following the Gold Coast millionaire's death.

Chardon, 73, died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at Wolston Correctional Centre, just one year into his 15-year jail stint for the manslaughter of his wife Novy.

Chardon appealed his sentence and conviction in April, but the Queensland Court of Appeal is yet to hand down its decision.

Novy disappeared in 2013 and her body has never been found.

Detective Inspector Hansen outside the Brisbane Supreme Court following Chardon’s sentence. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling.

But Queensland's top homicide cop, Detective Inspector Damien Hansen, said investigators would not stop looking for Novy's body, even with her convicted killer now dead.

Detective Insp Hansen on Thursday told the Gold Coast Bulletin he urged anyone with information about the mother's disappearance to come forward.

"We are hopeful that after John's passing people who know something will come forward and they can do that anonymously to Crime Stoppers," he said.

Artist’s sketch of John Chardon during his trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court last year. Courtroom drawing: Richard Gosling.

Det Insp Hansen said those who may not have assisted police previously might now feel comfortable to come forward.

Meanwhile, legal sources have told the Bulletin it is unclear whether the findings of Chardon's appeal will ever be handed down now that he is dead, citing interstate appeals that were not finalised when someone passed away before a decision.

It is understood the findings may have a bearing on the distribution of Chardon's assets following his death.

John Chardon speaks to police at Coomera following Novy’s disappearance. Picture: supplied.

ASIC records show Chardon's daughters Candice and Angela have been directors of the family business - Candan Industries - since 2014.

Angela was also appointed secretary in the same year.

Family insiders say the daughters are expected to continue running the business following their father's death.

Chardon and Novy's children - now aged in their teens - are understood to be in the care of their older sisters.

Novy Chardon (left) with friends. Picture: supplied.

John Chardon made his wealth after inventing Inox.

Before his death, he had attended the medical centre at the prison suffering shortness of breath before rapidly declining, a spokesman for Queensland Corrective Services said.

Novy Chardon on her wedding day with husband John. Picture: supplied.

"QAS attended, but attempts by health staff, officers and paramedics to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful," he said.

"Support is being offered to the responding officers."

Chardon's remains are expected to be released to his family.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000.

