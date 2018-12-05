Menu
SHOW TIME: Chris Jordan, Eve Everard and Sierah Small are getting ready for The Magical Christmas Show and Carnival on at Orion this month. Rob Williams
Locals take to the stage for Christmas variety show

Carly Morrissey
5th Dec 2018 3:00 PM
NEARLY 30 local performers will help put on a huge Christmas extravaganza this month.

Sierah Small from the Studio of Performing Arts Springfield is taking a lead role as Santa's assistant in the Magical Christmas Show.

The music and musical theatre teacher said the school's acrobatic performance team and event company would be taking part in the show.

"It's the first show I've been in like this,” the Flagstone resident said.

"We've been rehearsing for about a month. It's going to be amazing, it's very different compared to what we're used to doing. Kids should have a lot of fun.”

Chris Jordan from international act Those Tap Guys will also perform in the show.

Mr Jordan, who is also a teacher at the Studio of Performing Arts and grew up around Camira, said the 90 minute show would have some tap dancing, singing and circus acts including comedy and illusions.

"It's very different.”

The local performers will be on stage with international acts and performers from around Australia.

Denver Productions General Manager Shane Lennon said he had bought the variety show to Springfield for Orion Springfield Central.

"The show was put together specially for Orion Springfield Central 12 weeks ago,” Mr Lennon said.

"If supported it will get bigger and be held every year.”

As part of the Magical Christmas Show there will be a Christmas carnival featuring a 26m tall Ferris Wheel, giant slide, dodgem cars and roving performers.

Mr Lennon said characters would be in the mall to announce the start of the show each day and lead a parade to the carnival grounds.

He said the finale of the show was a "heart stopping” wheel of destiny act performed by a Chilean couple.

The Magical Christmas Show which opens tonight is suitable for all ages and the 24 seats up the front have the chance to interact with characters.

A variety of food options will be available in Santa's dining hall during the carnival.

For details head online to www.themagicalchristmasshow.com.

carnival christmas show circus arts orion springfield central studio of performing arts springfield those tap guys
Ipswich Queensland Times

