Locals sleep uneasy, horrified by killers on the loose

The crime scene at Plainland, near Porters Plainland Hote, where a man was stabbed and killed on July 1.

The crime scene at Plainland, near Porters Plainland Hote, where a man was stabbed and killed on July 1. ALI KUCHEL

POLICE are still hunting for two suspects who fled the scene of an overnight stabbing in the Lockyer Valley.

On Monday night at about 6pm, a 50-year-old man was stabbed and killed near Porter's Plainland Hotel. Two men fled the scene in a black sedan.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed the two suspects had not been apprehended and were at still at large.

READ MORE: Killers on the loose after fatal stabbing at pub

READ MORE: Man stabbed near Plainland hotel

Residents in Plainland were left shaken and worried by the incident.

Plainland mother Harlie Gavin lives just three houses from the car park where the incident occurred and was scared by how close it was.

"I felt sick and saddened hearing what had happened, knowing someone had just passed so close to my home," Miss Gavin said.

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1. Dominic Elsome

She and her two-year-old son regularly walked through the car park to get to the local shops, and she said it had been a "rough" night of sleep knowing the suspects were still at large.

Miss Gavin has called Plainland home for the past six months, and said the incident was "shocking".

"This is the first time I've heard something like this happen," she said.

Police believed it was not a random attack.