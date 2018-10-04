Locals set to cash in on refund scheme

Jane Wilson, sales manager at the Big Red Shed which will become a recycling drop off point.

IPSWICH residents could save hundreds on their groceries each year as the state wide container refund scheme begins on November 1.

Wayne Simmons, owner of The Big Red Shed recycling centre will begin accepting eligible bottles and cans at their Darra facility in November, with plans for a collection point in Raceview to be open in early 2019.

Mr Simmons encouraged small businesses, pubs and clubs to sign up for free commercial pick ups, while consumers will be able to take their containers in for hand-counting.

"At the moment we'll be looking at a drive-through service, kind of like a service station,” he said.

Under the new system each eligible container will be worth 10 cents, with most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid cardboard beverage containers between 150ml and three litres are for a refund .

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Container Refund Scheme will benefit Queensland's environment, communities, sporting and charity groups.

"We want to make sure Queenslanders, wherever they are in the state, have the opportunity to register, receive the refund, or donate it to a charity, school or community group of their choice,” she said.

"Around three billion drink or beverage containers are used in Queensland every year.”

Mr Simmons said that he hoped the system would see less roadside littering in the area as locals begin to put their drink containers aside for refund.

"When you drive along and see all the bottles and cans along the highway, I don't think they'll be there,” he said.

South Australia has offered container recycling since 1977, with beverage containers now making up less than three per cent of the state's litter.

For more information, visit containersforchange.com.au or phone 13 42 42