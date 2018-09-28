Locals petition against waste-to-energy plant

$400 million waste energy plant renders for the landfill site in the old swanbank power precinct

A LOCAL academic has lodged a petition objecting to the proposed Remondis energy-from-waste incinerator announced for Swanbank by the state government last week.

University of Queensland research fellow Dr Conny Turni submitted the petition on Tuesday, objecting the proposal on health and environmental grounds.

Ipswich City Council boss Greg Chemello had already responded to the Remondis proposal and said the project would have to exceed the highest international environmental standards to proceed, but Dr Turni insists that the facility would create toxic ash clouds that would impact Ipswich's air quality.

"There has been inadequate community consultation on the project, and pollution control technologies have not proven capable of appropriately managing emissions in suburban areas,” she said.

State MP for Ipswich Jennifer Howard had previously compared the project to similar European facilities.

"This type of project is accepted practice... there's one in Paris,” she said.

"Ipswich could become the Paris of southeast Queensland.”

The petition calls for the intervention of the Minister for Health, the Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning to reject the application.

The e-petition currently has over 200 signatures.