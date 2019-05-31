Locals only: FIFO workers banned from CSG works in west

NO FIFO: Residents of Jackson, Yuleba, and Roma will have guaranteed jobs on upcoming gas projects under new legislation, which has prohibited companies hiring fly-in-fly-out workers to work on new regional Queensland sites.

JOBS on upcoming Australia Pacific LNG projects have been practically guaranteed for Maranoa residents, following a decision to enforce a 100 per cent fly-in-fly-out worker ban on the $35 billion operation.

The Queensland Government specifically mentions Jackson, Yuleba, and Roma, as towns covered by the new rules, after it extended the employment catchment for the APLNG project.

"This widening was facilitated by Queensland's Coordinator-General and is in response to requests from Maranoa Regional Council to include Roma, Yuleba and Jackson as nearby communities for the APLNG project," said Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick.

"These communities are all within close proximity to project gas fields near the Reedy Creek workers camp and have traditionally provided workers to the industry, so it makes sense that more local residents can apply for these regional jobs."

The legislation mandating local employment on large resources projects has been in place for over a year, and has been applied to 61 others around Queensland.

"The Palaszczuk Government introduced the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act 2017 to protect regional Queensland jobs on sites like APLNG's gas field.

"Our government was the first in Australia to legislate the management of FIFO workforce arrangements, because we care about our regions and regional workers."

Maranoa Regional Council mayor Tyson Golder welcomed the announcement, but is taking the news with a grain of salt until locals take up the promised positions.

"Anything that our state government can do to use local workers, and have them living in our communities is a step in the right direction.

"But like with any announcement of policy, you have to wait see what difference it makes.

"I honestly believe that long-term local jobs need to be a part of any industry that comes to the region."

The policy decision comes in the midst of negotiations between Maranoa Regional Council and APLNG over workers' camps outside of Roma.

"This decision does not affect a decision regarding the request by APLNG for the continued use of worker camps for the project in the Maranoa Regional Council area, which is currently the subject of discussions between council and the proponent," a Queensland Government statement read.