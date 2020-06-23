Locals help out those in need during COVID-19

Ipswich Coles shoppers can now join the fight against hunger by supporting Coles’ national appeal to deliver nutritious meals to vulnerable Australians, many of whom are experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Ipswich residents can show their support for those hit hard by COVID-19 by purchasing a $2 SecondBite donation card at Coles, with every card purchased providing the equivalent of 10 meals to Aussies in need.

As a result of COVID-19, Swag Family Ipswich had to rapidly adapt their food relief program to meet changing regulations on social distancing and hygiene as well as an increased demand for services.

Outreach Program Co-ordinator Dee Gray said thanks to the support of SecondBite, the agency had been able to continue to reach the most needy in the community during COVID-19.

“The demand for food has been an highest. We have seen people from all walks of life come to us for support who wouldn’t usually access our services,” she said.

“SecondBite plays a pivotal role in our food relief program as they are the sole supplier of our free food hamper program. Without them we’d have nothing to offer the community.”

Coles CEO Steven Cain said now was the time to rally together and support vulnerable Australians via the Coles Winter Appeal for SecondBite.

“SecondBite makes a genuine difference to people who are doing it tough in our community, so we wanted to launch a Winter Appeal to help them with this important work,” he said.

“By buying a $2 donation card at Coles, customers are helping to provide nutritious meals to those who need it most.

“To date, Coles has helped donate enough surplus fresh food to make the equivalent of 114 million meals to disadvantaged Australians via our food rescue partners and have donated grocery essentials to the retail value of $7.9 million to vulnerable Australians during COVID-19.”