Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLY HIGH ANGEL: Lily Dorrough's funeral will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church at 10.30am on Friday, August 30. The public is invited and encouraged to wear purple, Lily's favourite colour.
FLY HIGH ANGEL: Lily Dorrough's funeral will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church at 10.30am on Friday, August 30. The public is invited and encouraged to wear purple, Lily's favourite colour. social media
News

Coffin donated for funeral of girl crushed by tyre

lucy rutherford
by
23rd Aug 2019 6:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEA of purple will flood St Paul's Anglican Church next Friday to remember the life of "cheeky" and loveable Lily Dorrough.

The sudden death of the seven-year-old at a Roma workplace last Tuesday left the southwest community heartbroken, with hundreds expected to attend Lily's funeral splashed out in her favourite colour.

Lily's mum, Nerissa Higgs, told The Western Star the community's generosity had been a beacon of light during every parent's worst nightmare.

"I'm not working at the moment and I don't have an income, but that was never my concern," she said.

"My biggest fear was not being able to give Lily a proper send off. "In only a week, there's already been enough raised for Lily's funeral.

"There's no words to thank people - how do you thank people who have given so much?"

Maranoa businesses have rallied behind the grief-stricken family, with Kings Stonemasonry offering to donate Lily's headstone.

Ms Higgs has been left in awe of the kindness of complete strangers.

"It wasn't even a local who donated the headstone, this family didn't even know me or Lily," Ms Higgs said.

"Then when I went to the funeral home, I was told that Lily's coffin had already been paid for by an anonymous person.

"They wouldn't tell me who it was, all I found out is the people were from Toowoomba.

"I'm just so touched by everyone's generosity, it's been a massive financial burden lifted."

Lily had been playing outside a workplace after school, where she was with her dad, when a tyre fell on her about 5.45pm.

"It's a horrible thing that should have never happened, not to a little kid," Ms Higgs said.

"No parent should have to go through something like this, and you never think it could happen to your child."

Lily's funeral will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church at 10.30am next Friday, with all the public invited to attend.

Workplace Health and Safety officers are continuing their investigation.

editors picks funeral roma toowoomba workplace death
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Update your wardrobe for less at massive clothing sale

    premium_icon Update your wardrobe for less at massive clothing sale

    News Wide range of pre-loved clothing on sale for $2

    • 23rd Aug 2019 9:00 AM
    Judge released drug dealer from prison: 'Don't blow it'

    premium_icon Judge released drug dealer from prison: 'Don't blow it'

    News She faced 14 charges, including possessing a knife in a court house

    Truck catches alight after crashing into barrier

    premium_icon Truck catches alight after crashing into barrier

    News Paramedics were called to the Logan Mwy exit from the Ipswich Mwy.

    IN COURT: Full names of 127 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 127 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.