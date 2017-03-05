Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

IPSWICH is set to play host to the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and residents are being called on to nominate local legends to carry the baton.

The baton will be in Ipswich on March 29, 2018 as it heads on its way to the Gold Coast for the opening ceremony on April 4.

Approximately 3800 baton-bearers nationwide will get the rare privilege to be involved and from now on Ipswich people can nominate those who they think deserve the opportunity.

The baton will start its global journey at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day - Monday, March 13.

It will travel through every Commonwealth nation and territory on its way to Australia, from where it will set off on December 25 on a 100-day journey around the nation.

Ipswich weightlifter Deborah Acason, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said she was thrilled the Queen's Baton Relay was on its way to the city.

"It is really exciting having the Commonwealth Games just down the road so for the baton relay to come here to Ipswich is great," she said.

"You know in your head when it is coming and the countdown is on to the Games, but to actually see the baton relay and people you know carrying it will make people realise it is just around the corner and we need to support it.

"I did get to hold the baton in the (athlete's) village in the 2010 Commonwealth Games."

Ms Acason encouraged all residents to nominate someone to carry the baton.

"I can think of quite a few I will put in straight away and everyone should be thinking of nominating people who deserve that privilege," she said.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said the relay would connect Ipswich with communities across Australia and the entire Commonwealth and encouraged Ipswich people to get involved.

"Nominate anybody you want because we want as many people and unsung heroes as possible to get the opportunity to carry that baton," he said.

"Ipswich has already been down this path in the year 2000 when we had the Olympic Games (torch) relay in Ipswich and the lighting of the cauldron right here in Limestone Park.

"There were thousands of people lining the streets and F1-11's flying over.

"We want a repeat of history. This is all about having fun and everybody getting involved."

Meanwhile, Ms Acason will be at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as a spectator or competitor.

"I am in training at the moment so we will see how the body holds up," she said.

"I need to lift next weekend and at states, nationals and the Oceania titles.

"I am going OK so far."

Fast facts:

The Queen's Baton Relay takes a message from Her Majesty The Queen around the Commonwealth to the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The GC2018 Relay is the longest in history, travelling for 388 days and 230,000 kilometres.

In Australia, the baton will travel for 100 days through every state and territory, showcasing Australia's history, culture, traditions, geography and people.

Approximately 3800 baton-bearers will take the Queen's message around Australia.

The GC2018 Relay has been designed to be inclusive and accessible.

On Commonwealth Day - Monday, March 13 - at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will place her message into the baton and hand it to the first baton-bearer.

From London, the baton travels to all Commonwealth nations and territories for 288 days before arriving in Australia for the final leg of the journey.

The baton will reach its final destination at Carrara Stadium for the Games' opening ceremony on April 4, 2018. The Games are declared open when the Queen's message is read aloud.

Each host city delivers a new design for the Queen's baton. The GC2018 Queen's baton design captures the boundless energy of the Gold Coast.