32°
News

Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Joel Gould
| 5th Mar 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 1:00 PM
PROUD MOMENT: Mayor Paul Pisasale with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deborah Acason (nee Lovely).
PROUD MOMENT: Mayor Paul Pisasale with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deborah Acason (nee Lovely). David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH is set to play host to the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and residents are being called on to nominate local legends to carry the baton.

The baton will be in Ipswich on March 29, 2018 as it heads on its way to the Gold Coast for the opening ceremony on April 4.

Approximately 3800 baton-bearers nationwide will get the rare privilege to be involved and from now on Ipswich people can nominate those who they think deserve the opportunity.

The baton will start its global journey at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day - Monday, March 13.

It will travel through every Commonwealth nation and territory on its way to Australia, from where it will set off on December 25 on a 100-day journey around the nation.

Ipswich weightlifter Deborah Acason, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said she was thrilled the Queen's Baton Relay was on its way to the city.

"It is really exciting having the Commonwealth Games just down the road so for the baton relay to come here to Ipswich is great," she said.

"You know in your head when it is coming and the countdown is on to the Games, but to actually see the baton relay and people you know carrying it will make people realise it is just around the corner and we need to support it.

"I did get to hold the baton in the (athlete's) village in the 2010 Commonwealth Games."

Ms Acason encouraged all residents to nominate someone to carry the baton.

"I can think of quite a few I will put in straight away and everyone should be thinking of nominating people who deserve that privilege," she said.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said the relay would connect Ipswich with communities across Australia and the entire Commonwealth and encouraged Ipswich people to get involved.

"Nominate anybody you want because we want as many people and unsung heroes as possible to get the opportunity to carry that baton," he said.

"Ipswich has already been down this path in the year 2000 when we had the Olympic Games (torch) relay in Ipswich and the lighting of the cauldron right here in Limestone Park.

"There were thousands of people lining the streets and F1-11's flying over.

"We want a repeat of history. This is all about having fun and everybody getting involved."

Meanwhile, Ms Acason will be at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as a spectator or competitor.

"I am in training at the moment so we will see how the body holds up," she said.

"I need to lift next weekend and at states, nationals and the Oceania titles.

"I am going OK so far."

Fast facts:

 

  • The Queen's Baton Relay  takes a message from Her Majesty The Queen around the Commonwealth to the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
  •  The GC2018 Relay is the longest in history, travelling for 388 days and 230,000 kilometres.
  •  In Australia, the baton will travel for 100 days through every state and territory, showcasing Australia's history, culture, traditions, geography and people.
  • Approximately 3800 baton-bearers will take the Queen's message around Australia.
  • The GC2018 Relay has been designed to be inclusive and accessible.
  • On Commonwealth Day - Monday, March 13 - at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will place her message into the baton and hand it to the first baton-bearer.
  • From London, the baton travels to all Commonwealth nations and territories for 288 days before arriving in Australia for the final leg of the journey.
  • The baton will reach its final destination at Carrara Stadium for the Games' opening ceremony on April 4, 2018. The Games are declared open when the Queen's message is read aloud.
  • Each host city delivers a new design for the Queen's baton. The GC2018 Queen's baton design  captures the boundless energy of the Gold Coast.
  • The QBR is the ultimate symbol of the Commonwealth Games. Since the Cardiff 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games, the Queen's baton has carried a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II calling the Commonwealth's athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition at the Games.
     
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  commonwealth games 2018 deborah acason ipswich paul pisasale queen's baton relay

Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Put March 29, 2018 in your calendar as a 'must be in Ipswich day'

BREAKING: Potential Hendra outbreak on SEQ property

Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination.

One horse has been euthanised on the property

How to nominate a true legend for Queen's Baton Relay

COMMUNITY MINDED: Rita Langer's volunteer work in the Ipswich community is a reflection of the care and love she has for the city.

Ipswich has a plethora of greats like Rita Langer...and son Allan

Ipswich beekeepers pour honey on tap

Beekeeper Darryl Ryan will be displaying Flowhive at next weekend's field day.

Field day set to show off innovative honey harvesting invention

Local Partners

Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Put March 29, 2018 in your calendar as a 'must be in Ipswich day'

It's time to clean up, Ipswich

HELPING HAND: Jocelyn Wilson at Lake Apex as part of Clean Up Australia Day in 2015.

How few minutes can make a big difference on Clean Up Australia Day

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

ADELE might be the most popular woman in the world right now, but it was the people of Brisbane she made feel special last night.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

ZONED FOR MAJOR CENTRES ON 744 SQM

9 South Station Road, Booval 4304

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

EXTRAORDINARY DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL 744SQM BLOCK SECONDARY BOOVAL BUSINESS AREA MULTIPLE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS BUY AND HOLD FOR GROWTH...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Rural 0 0 $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

BE PREPARED TO BE SURPRISED!

12 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Finally, a really good surprise - a low maintenance brick and tile family home that has an in-ground pool for the coming hot summer months, that will rent for $270...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!