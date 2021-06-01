A Chinese billionaire has lightened his property holdings after selling a Tallebudgera Valley cattle farm for $5.35 million.

A Chinese billionaire has lightened his property holdings after selling a Tallebudgera Valley cattle farm for $5.35 million.

BILLIONAIRE Riyu Li has lightened his property holdings in the Tallebudgera Valley, selling the Wirlinga Park cattle farm for $5.35 million.

The sale comes as Mr Li has two other properties in the valley for sale - his Bellagio La Villa, mansion and land on which he had mooted an extreme-adventure park.

Wirlinga Park on Tallebudgera Creek Rd. Picture: Core Logic

Wirlinga, in Tallebudgera Creek Rd, was bought for $3.95 million in 2015 and has been sold in two parcels.

One, covering 64.25ha, has been bought for $3.2 million by Inprop Australia, owned by Sorrento resident Scott Bradford and family.

The buyer of the balance of Wirlinga, 41.54ha, is Burleigh Heads resident Lucinda Barry who has paid $2.15 million.

Wirlinga Park in the Tallebudgera Valley.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $1 A WEEK FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS

Mr Li, who last year paid $28 million for Mariner's Cove on the Southport Spit, is asking $50 million for Bellagio La Villa, which is on 49ha and has been compared to a grand European estate.

Six years ago he bought a 162ha Tally Valley rainforest property in Ryans Rd for $3.5 million.

The property, which was earmarked for a 2.33km zip line, a luge, and 14km of four-wheel-drive tracks, three weeks ago was marketed at $6 million or offers via Debbie Frizelle, of Raine and Horne Broadbeach.

Wirlinga Park in the Tallebudgera Valley was sold in two parcels.

Ms Frizelle said there had been enormous interest in the property and it came from not just the Gold Coast but interstate and offshore.

Originally published as Locals buy Chinese billionaire's $5.35m Tallebudgera farm