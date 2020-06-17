Local workers play their part in revitalisation of CBD

Ipswich locals working on the Ipswich CBD development with Hutchinson Builders. Jay Archer, Greg Brooks, Peter Marsh, Nick Cassin, Julian Gourgaud, Matt Hanna, Isaac Morrison, and Jai Sessarago.

BRINGING a dead city centre back to life is a particular point of pride for a contingent of local workers, who are playing their part in the massive redevelopment of Ipswich's CBD.

Hutchinson Builders is leading the revitalisation after signing the biggest contract in Ipswich City Council's history last year to construct a council administration building, library and civic plaza.

The project is about 60 per cent done and is expected to be finished by mid-to-late next year.

Works began in August last year.

There are about 250 people working on site on average and among that is a group of workers who know better than most just what it means for the future of the city to see a job well done.

For a born and bred local like site foreman Jai Sessarago, it was a source of pride to be part of the works.

He said there were plenty of workers on site who had also graduated from St Edmund's College.

"It's good being close to home for one thing and good to see council spending some money on the mall," he said.

"It's good to see something happening in town and hopefully it will work out well and we'll get some people back to town.

"Hutchies has a pretty good relationship with St Edmund's with employing young students.

"I'm proud to be building what hopefully makes Ipswich a better place."

Site manager Luke Hinds said the project was over the halfway mark.

"The project is separated into two sections consisting of the civic plaza area with the new library and events base … that links into the new council administration building," he said.

"We're two months off completing the overall structure of the project.

"It is due for completion mid-to-late next year."

Mr Hinds said he understood the importance of local workers being part of works from start to finish.

"They're excited to be working on the project," he said.

"Within the Hutchinsons Builder organisation from our director Greg Quinn, who is an Ipswich local himself, to the boys who are working on this job … I think they take a fair bit of pride in being able to work on a development so close to home and so close to their upbringing," he said.

"It's good to see these blokes working on the project and get to rejuvenate Ipswich and bring a bit of life back to the city.

"Most of employees on this project have been, for the last ten years, working in Brisbane city on similar style projects.

"This is something we're used to. These are the projects we like to deliver."