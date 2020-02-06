Local trainer sets the tone at home

Artistic impression of a new $40m state of the art greyhound facility to be built near Ipswich.

The Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club was alive with action on Saturday night to see Australia’s best maidens go at it in the Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Series.

They had plenty to cheer about with local trainer Steve Scott from S & K Racing having a big night with three heat winners and a close second giving him four leading chances in next Saturday’s semi finals where 72 hopefuls from nine heats have been cut to 32 from four heats, with the first two progressing to the final on February 15. Scott’s first triumph came in heat three with the unheralded Tahiti Beach jumping to the front from box seven and hanging on for a first-out first- home win at $16.

The trainer said he was not expecting a heat win from the Kinloch Brae/El Bella Beach product had shown some ability but thought the distance and class may be too much for the bitch, who may offer his fears with another clean getaway. It was a race-to-race double when Farmor Watchers followed in the footsteps of his kennel mate pinging the lids for a comfortable win in an impressive 30.53.

Scott said the dog was one of his leading hopes in the series, he expected a good run and it delivered, running the night’s second quickest time.

The fastest qualifier was also a product of S & K Racing the ultra-impressive Farmor Beach.

Scott identified the pup as his most talented runner but was hesitant to declare him at just 17-months-old, however, the dog didn’t disappoint his trainer or punters who piled in and were rewarded with a seven-length victory in 30.33.

Having never run 520m before Farmor Beach is likely the series favourite but may have to overcome a more difficult draw than the one he scored in his heat. With semi-finals still to be run Scott did not presume to have a saloon passage to the final, but said it would be a dream to win the series on his home track with Farmor Beach who is owned by his dad Wayne Scott.

Cherry on Top for Kratzmann

Clint Kratzmann has been on cloud nine since January 24 when Fernando Bale/Iona Champion product Oh Mickey defied the odds to win the National Derby at Wentworth Park for the trainer, pocketing a cool $75,000. Kratzmann had more success in the heats of the Vince Curry as an own with the Darren Russell trained Smokin’ Wits a brother to Oh Mickey too good in his heat of the Vince Curry. With those form lines and Russell’s sharp training the dog has to be a series contender.

Canya Catch Me?

That’s the question Serena Lawrence’s Canya Cruise will be asking his rivals after going 5.21 seconds to the first mark, a record first sectional from the 520m boxes en route to a 30.58 heat win.

When asked if she was surprised to see the dog explode out of the boxes Lawrence said not at all, early jump outs and trials all indicating Canya Cruise could fly early.

The Prenzlau trainer sourced the speed machine from New South Wales’ owner Terry Hines, bred to sprint out of Barcia Bale and Crazy Sexy Canya Cruise is the only one of the litter to conquer the 520m and despite taking the short steps like his early dash is invaluable in a maiden series where there’s often trouble back in the pack.

Bred To Win

You won’t find any better bloodlines than the ones of heat winners Magical Bill and Magical Warren.

Legendary Brisbane trainer Bill Elson combines the strength of Albion Park icon Cyndie’s Magic with the explosive pace of Fernando Bale, with early signs pointing towards a winning formula.

Both dogs won their heats in identical fashion dashing to the front and holding their rivals at bay to put their stamp on the series.

Beware the Boxes

While there is certainly plenty of form to take looking at the nine heat winners and their respective times there is plenty to take into account when punters turn out for the semi-finals this Saturday night.

The four semis comprise of first, second and third from last Saturday’s heats as well as the five fastest fifths.

With many dogs seeing the track and distance for the first-time rapid improvement is not uncommon as the all-important box draws often lead to vastly different races.

The eight finalists will vie for the biggest maiden purse in Australia, many graduates going on to illustrious careers.

Flyers Fuel Fire Appeal

The Ipswich Club has been staunch in their commitment to the victims of Australia’s deadly wildfires donating $150 for every winner out of box one or eight in February, which carries a total of 120 races.

Smokin’ Wits kicked things off for Darren Russell in the Vince Curry, winning from the pink and was following by Tony Zammit’s Frieda Las Vegas who won from the same draw in heat nine. Steve Scott and S & K racing did their bit with Farmor Beach winning on Saturday night and Bunya Beauty winning on Tuesday both out of the red. Only five days into one of the club’s biggest months and $600 is already headed straight to those affected by the disaster.