Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Local taxi driver busted 4 times the legal limit. Photo: Blainey Woodham. Copyright News Regional Media
Local taxi driver busted 4 times the legal limit. Photo: Blainey Woodham. Copyright News Regional Media
News

Local taxi driver busted more than 4x legal limit

Hugh Suffell
1st Dec 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LOCKYER VALLEY taxi driver was busted four times the legal limit when he drove through Gatton in October.

Abdulkadir H Ismail was pulled over by police on East Street, Gatton, on October 28, and submitted to a roadside breath test.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Ismail gave a reading of a very high 0.205, more than four times the legal limit of 0.05.

Ismail told the court he worked as a taxi driver for more than nine years, including in the Lockyer Valley.

He was not driving his taxi at the time, and told the court he had drunk a lot of wine on the night in question.

Magistrate Graham Lee said the reading was “very high” and Ismail was lucky to not hurt himself or someone else.

Ismail told the court he did the wrong thing and took full responsibility for his actions.

Mr Lee convicted and fined Ismail $1200 referred to SPER.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and surrendered his licence to the court.

The conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arcade chain buys up iconic go-kart raceway

        Premium Content Arcade chain buys up iconic go-kart raceway

        News The pending retirement of long-time owners has opened the door for arcade business’s expansion

        ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Premium Content ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Community An Ipswich tradie known for his note-taking has been named Apprentice of the...

        Remember this? Ipswich’s rising young stars 25 years ago

        Premium Content Remember this? Ipswich’s rising young stars 25 years ago

        Sport Can you guess the illustrious 11 touted as future Olympians? Check out the youthful...

        Man granted bail on Samurai sword charges

        Premium Content Man granted bail on Samurai sword charges

        News The lawyer for a man charged with going armed into a house says he will dispute the...