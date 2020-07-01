Menu
Ipswich West State School student Jackson McDermott holding his poster.
Local student’s talents recognised in national competition

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:30 PM
An Ipswich West State School student was recently recognised as one of 41 finalists in a national ‘Say No To Bullying’ poster competition.

Jackson McDermott beat out more than 5000 students to be recognised for his poster which he said is about sticking up for your mates.

“The poster: it was about a kid getting bullied and then someone standing up for him,” he said.

“I’ve never really seen anyone get bullied and I don’t really remember why I did it but I think sticking up for your friends is important.”

The eight year old, did not ultimately win but did receive a prize for making it to the finals of the competition.

Jackson’s mum, Taryn McDermott said she had no idea he had entered the competition but was really proud of her son.

“I didn’t know about it first, but the school rang me and told me he was one of the finalists,” she said.

“Very proud, but he is a caring little boy so he’s very thoughtful and it doesn’t surprise me he drew what he did.”

Usually the finalists are whisked away to NSW Government House for the awards ceremony, however because of COVID-19 restrictions the event was presented on YouTube Premiere.

School Yard Bullying Statistics:

‘Say No To Bullying’ poster competition is run by behavioural organisation Interrelate
  • 1 in 4 young Australians in Years 4-9 report being bullied every few weeks or more, with the figures highest among students in Year 5.
  • Kids who are bullied are more likely to show symptoms of depression or anxiety disorders, to have self-harmed or attempted suicide.
  • Girls are more likely than boys to be the victims of both cyber-bullying and traditional bullying.
  • Young people who bully are significantly more likely to later engage in criminal behaviour. Bullying peers at school increases by more than half the risk of later becoming an offender.
