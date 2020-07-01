Local student’s talents recognised in national competition

An Ipswich West State School student was recently recognised as one of 41 finalists in a national ‘Say No To Bullying’ poster competition.

Jackson McDermott beat out more than 5000 students to be recognised for his poster which he said is about sticking up for your mates.

“The poster: it was about a kid getting bullied and then someone standing up for him,” he said.

“I’ve never really seen anyone get bullied and I don’t really remember why I did it but I think sticking up for your friends is important.”

The eight year old, did not ultimately win but did receive a prize for making it to the finals of the competition.

Jackson’s mum, Taryn McDermott said she had no idea he had entered the competition but was really proud of her son.

“I didn’t know about it first, but the school rang me and told me he was one of the finalists,” she said.

“Very proud, but he is a caring little boy so he’s very thoughtful and it doesn’t surprise me he drew what he did.”

Usually the finalists are whisked away to NSW Government House for the awards ceremony, however because of COVID-19 restrictions the event was presented on YouTube Premiere.

‘Say No To Bullying’ poster competition is run by behavioural organisation Interrelate