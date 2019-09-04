Local students hang out with Costa

Last week representatives from our Gardening Club and Stewardship Group at Sacred Heart Booval attended the Ipswich City Council Sustainability Summit.

Following last year's summit, we introduced a Zero Waste approach to our meal breaks and so we wanted to attend this year's summit to learn more about the 4R's of Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Costa from Gardening Australia gave a great keynote address captivating our students with his practical ideas on what each person in the room could actually do right now to help the environment.

Costa from Gardening Australia with students from Sacred Heart

Heading off to activities to learn more about what can be recycled and then the repurposing of clothes such as T-shirts into bags was an amazingly fun activity which thoroughly engaged both the boys and girls - Costa was very generous his time helping our students with their designs. And of course getting a photo with Costa and the Silver Logie was an unexpected bonus.

Lunch was provided in decomposable packaging as a practical example for us on how takeaway issues can be addressed.

To end the experience a 13yr old boy Plastic Boy spoke to everyone to show how he has made a difference through engaging members of his community and was inspirational for the whole audience.

Such a great learning experience.