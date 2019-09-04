Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Costa from Gardening Australia with students from Sacred Heart
Costa from Gardening Australia with students from Sacred Heart
News

Local students hang out with Costa

Darren Hallesy
by
4th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Last week representatives from our Gardening Club and Stewardship Group at Sacred Heart Booval attended the Ipswich City Council Sustainability Summit.　

Following last year's summit, we introduced a Zero Waste approach to our meal breaks and so we wanted to attend this year's summit to learn more about the 4R's of Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Costa from Gardening Australia gave a great keynote address captivating our students with his practical ideas on what each person in the room could actually do right now to help the environment.

Costa from Gardening Australia with students from Sacred Heart
Costa from Gardening Australia with students from Sacred Heart

Heading off to activities to learn more about what can be recycled and then the repurposing of clothes such as T-shirts into bags was an amazingly fun activity which thoroughly engaged both the boys and girls - Costa was very generous his time helping our students with their designs. And of course getting a photo with Costa and the Silver Logie was an unexpected bonus.

Lunch was provided in decomposable packaging as a practical example for us on how takeaway issues can be addressed.

To end the experience a 13yr old boy Plastic Boy spoke to everyone to show how he has made a difference through engaging members of his community and was inspirational for the whole audience.

Such a great learning experience.

costa gardening australia recylcling sacred heart school school news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    USED CARS: Full list of makes, models to avoid when buying

    premium_icon USED CARS: Full list of makes, models to avoid when buying

    News THE RACQ has put used cars under the microscope to find the best and worst on the market. Where does your car rank? See the the full list here.

    IN COURT: Full names of 156 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 156 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    Crushing fear for car's future

    premium_icon Crushing fear for car's future

    Crime It was something she would have to take up with police

    Work on hub including medical and child care centres begins

    premium_icon Work on hub including medical and child care centres begins

    Business Families are excited for the new facilities to be completed.