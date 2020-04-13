Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wayne’s World founder Wayne Clark.
Wayne’s World founder Wayne Clark.
News

Stores give out free goodies during Easter weekend

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR business embraced the Easter spirit, giving out free bags of chocolate and crafts for customers.

Wayne's World is a chain of discount stores with numerous branches across Qld and NSW, all of which got involved in the generous giveaway.

"With what's going on with the coronavirus, we knew we were going to be stuck with Easter eggs and so forth," founder Wayne Clark said.

"We thought whatever we don't sell, let's give it away on the Easter Sunday."

He said he and his wife had arrived on the idea as a way to give back to the community, and help those who were struggling during the ongoing pandemic situation.

"We thought, let's give something back to the people that support Wayne's World throughout the Lockyer Valley, and all our other stores," he said.

Mr Clark spent the morning travelling between various stores to support staff, and witness the community response first hand.

"I went to all of my Lockyer Valley stores. I couldn't get out to Gympie, but I was up there the week prior. I couldn't get down to Northern NSW with everything that's going on at the border crossing and so forth," he said.

"I think Gatton and Laidley probably had the most that came through. They've got more of a population in those two towns compared to Rosewood and Lowood."

 

Team members from Wayne’s World in Gatton gave out Easter goodies on Sunday.
Team members from Wayne’s World in Gatton gave out Easter goodies on Sunday.

 

He said the event proved to be very popular, with big turnouts across the chain.

"It was a great morning. A lot of people came through all of our stores and were very happy with getting free Easter eggs and free Easter crafts," he said.

With the giveaway prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, staff took measures to ensure the event was safe for both themselves and visitors.

The Easter treats were pre-packaged in bags, and hand sanitiser was used regularly.

There were also 1.5m markings set up to keep everyone socially distanced.

"Because we had the table out the front, they didn't have to come into the stores. They could just drive past, jump out of the car, grab some Easter goodies, and away they went," Mr Clark said.

"It was a good outcome. Everyone obeyed the rules, everyone was appreciative, and we made some people happy."

easter sunday wayne clark wayne's world gatton
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet your new council: ICC election results declared

        premium_icon Meet your new council: ICC election results declared

        Council News The ECQ has declared the official winners of the council election more than two weeks after Ipswich went to the polls. See the results.

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        Long wait over for Ipswich race fans - just watch at home

        premium_icon Long wait over for Ipswich race fans - just watch at home

        Sport The city’s turf club will hold its first meeting since October 30 last year.

        ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        premium_icon ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        News Podcast investigates 1991 murder of 12-year-old Goodna schoolgirl