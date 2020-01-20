Local sporting clubs welcome new recruits

HOUSE RULES

Ipswich Netball AGM

Ipswich Netball Association will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, February 12.

The AGM will be held in the clubhouse meeting room at Limestone Park, Salisbury Road, Ipswich commencing at 7pm. The association has numerous management committee positions as well as non-management positions to fill. All members are welcome to attend and submit nominations. For more info go to www.ipswich.qld.netball.com.au

Club Sign Ons

Ipswich City Football

Ipswich City Football Club is a Football QLD affiliated club who play out of Sutton Park in Brassall.

They offer football to both males and females aged 3 all the way through to masters. Registration can be done online at the Play Football website, however if you would like to chat with the club and meet some of the people they are holding two sign-on days in February at their clubhouse:

Sunday, February 2 from 10am to 2pm; and Sunday, February 23 from 10am to 2pm.

Ipswich Knights Football

Ipswich Knights Football Club is a Football QLD affiliated club who play out of Rotary Park, Bundamba and Stan McCrea Fields, Ebbw Vale. They offer football for male and female players aged 3 through to seniors. Registration can be done online at the Play Football website or if you would like to talk to the club in person you can attend one of their sign on days at the Stan McCrea Fields in Ebbw Vale:

Tuesday, January 21 2020 from 6.30 to 8pm

Thursday, January 30 2020 from 6.30 to 8pm

Sunday, February 9 2020 from 9am to 11am

Raceview Soccer Club

Raceview Soccer Club is a QLD Christian Soccer Association affiliated club who play out of Jim Donald Parklands on Grange Road, Silkstone. They cater to males and females aged three through to masters. Register online via the club’s website or attend one of the sign on days in February at the Raceview Congregational Church Hall:

Saturday, February 1 from 10am to 1pm

Wednesday, February 5 from 5.30 to 8pm

Redbank Plains Bears Rugby League

The Redbank Plains Bears play out of the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve. They offer rugby league for those aged under-5 through to seniors. Register online at the Play Rugby League website however if you would like to talk to the club in person they are holding two sign on days in the coming weeks at their clubhouse: Wednesday, January 29 2020 from 6 to 7.30pm

Saturday, February 1 from 9am to 11am.