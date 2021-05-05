Local projects tip hat to wartime heritage

Ripley Valley State Secondary College principal, Brendan Krueger and Blair MP Shayne Neumann inspect the plans for the school's memorial.

Four new projects have been approved under the Saluting Their Service grants program to commemorate Australian wartime heritage.

The projects aim to recognise Australian Defence Force personnel who have fought for our country.

The Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall Association has been granted $10,000 to establish a peace garden at the hall in dedication to ADF members who served during World War One.

Mount Crosby State School Parents and Citizens have been granted $2,000 to install two new flagpoles in the school’s memorial garden.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College Parents and Citizens have been granted $10,000 to add a metal silhouette, plaque and mural to the existing memorial in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Pine Mountain District War Memorial Group has been granted $9,000 to install a new fence and a plaque at the memorial to commemorate locals that served in World War Two.

Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel and Member for Blair Shayne Neumann MP said he was proud the projects were approved in the electorate.

“There is a large cohort of service and ex-service personnel living across Ipswich, the Somerset Region and Karana Downs area,” Mr Neumann said.

“These projects are important to recognise the service and sacrifice made by many within this community through various campaigns.”

The Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program is funded by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and aims to preserve wartime heritage and involve communities to commemorate the servicemen and women who have fought for Australia.

There are two grant categories; a community grant, which is up to $10,000 for community-based projects, and a major grant, which is $10,000 to $150,000 for major commemorative projects.