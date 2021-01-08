Menu
Emergency Services: PolicePhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Local police to ramp up COVID compliance checks

Hugh Suffell
8th Jan 2021 12:15 PM
Local police will ramp up COVID compliance checks on residents and businesses across the Lockyer Valley following this morning’s announcement that Greater Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown, commencing Friday.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said officers will continue to conduct spot checks on licenced venues and gatherings to make sure everyone is doing the right thing.

LOCAL NEWS: Lockyer not immune from COVID panic buying

Senior Sergeant Browne said he expected that local police would “increase” compliance checks and said residents should follow the public health advice.

“If you are planning to have any form of function or party I would recommend checking the rules before hand and regularly as they are likely to change at short notice,” Senior Sergeant Browne said.

LOCAL NEWS: Mayor backs brutal Brisbane lockdown to stop mutant strain

Anyone who has travelled from Greater Brisbane to other parts of Queensland, including the Lockyer Valley since January 2, must also isolate where they are for the three-day lockdown period.

gatton police station
Gatton Star

