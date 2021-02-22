Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Local police have warned drivers not to assume a “grace period” will apply to changed speed limits (file image).
Local police have warned drivers not to assume a “grace period” will apply to changed speed limits (file image).
News

Local police respond to speed zone ‘grace period’ rumour

Ali Kuchel
22nd Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Local police have warned drivers not to assume a “grace period” will apply to changed speed limits.

Laidley’s officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim has assured drivers that once a speed limit is changed, it can be enforced by police.

The clarification comes as new school zones have been erected on Gehrke Road for Sophia College.

“Once the speed limit is changed, the law according to that speed zone can be enforced,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

“People should be obeying the speed limit regardless of where they are.

“Speed zones are in place for a reason, drivers are only putting themselves and others at risk if they don’t obey them and the other road rules.”

 

laidley police speed changes
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad kicked, punched outside home in terrifying attack

        Premium Content Dad kicked, punched outside home in terrifying attack

        News An Ipswich family received a threatening letter telling them they could run but their ‘friends would pay’.

        HEATWAVE: Ipswich to swelter as mercury soars

        Premium Content HEATWAVE: Ipswich to swelter as mercury soars

        News Temperatures are expected to climb up to 7C higher than average

        REVEALED: Artists chosen to headline Ipswich festival event

        Premium Content REVEALED: Artists chosen to headline Ipswich festival event

        News 11 artists will project their work on the side of an iconic Ipswich building at...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Triple celebration as Ripley Valley claims FFA Cup scalp

        Premium Content Triple celebration as Ripley Valley claims FFA Cup scalp

        Soccer Goalkeeper’s pleasing debut, birthday chant for club president as Ipswich team...