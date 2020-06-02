The local news that matters to you

FROM elections to the coronavirus outbreak, there's been many major stories detailing the events impacting Ipswich residents in just the first five months of this year.

Keeping informed with breaking news and changes throughout the region has never been so important.

Kay Trevis reading a copy of The Queensland Times. Rob Williams

These are some of the stories you, our valued subscribers, have read the most from January to now.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

After the dismissal of the previous council and more than a year under the leadership of the interim administrator, all eyes were on the election even long before polling day.

Candidates put their hands up or pulled the plug on their campaigns, and residents were hungry to learn about those wanting to represent their divisions.

See the full list of declared candidates who were locked in after nominations closed here.

The council and mayoral debates touched on many of the topics close to the heart of constituents and had some heated moments, with the Office of the Independent Assessor chiming in for clarification on previously stood-down councillors.

Now re-elected councillor Paul Tully at the Divisional debate. Cordell Richardson

As polling day ended and vote counting kicked off, the rolling coverage of the results was watched closely - although it was slow moving due to COVID-19 and the Electoral Commission's technical issues.

After waiting more than a week, the new council was revealed.

First Ipswich City Council meeting of 2020. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

MY FIRST YEAR PREP PHOTOS

OUR photographers were on the road every morning in February and early March to take photos of prep classes right across the Ipswich region, and with two new schools opening the doors this year, it made a grand total of 99 schools taking part.

Silkstone State School Prep DAbigail, Alaina, Alexis, Aliza-Mariae, Angela, Callum, D'Artagnan, Dimitri, Eli, Eve, Finn, Helena, Jacob, Leilani, Liam, McKinley, Miranda, Natahlia-Mai, Nate, Rachael, Ruby-Lee, Shaleah, Tahiti, Tyler. Cordell Richardson

Add into the mix the schools in the Gatton area and there was a grand total of 228 classes for this year's feature.

See the full gallery and a silly faces video here.

COVID-19 AS IT UNFOLDED

As the cases in the West Moreton region began to climb and the nation began to shut down, Ipswich watched for the near-daily updates on virus confirmations.

Residents were shocked as news came of a kindergarten educator testing positive for the virus in the early stages of the pandemic, which prompted a shutdown of the centre.

Less than a week later, another educator had tested positive. This time a high school teacher who had been on long service leave.

The principal said the teacher had not yet returned to work when the test came back positive and so there was no concern for students.

Redbank Plains State High School principal Tom Beck. Rob Williams

The very next day it was revealed a staff member at a private school also had the virus.

Again, parents and guardians were informed the staff member had been absent from the school and there was no concern for students.

By the end of March, confirmed cases were spiking nationally. West Moreton cases had doubled in just 24 hours between March 27 and 28.

Restrictions began tightening, with both big and small businesses copping major blows as the state of the economy began to crumble.

READ MORE:

IPSWICH LOSES ICONIC STORE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

HOTEL DESERTED: MANAGERS IN PLEA FOR GUESTS TO RETURN

As tough as it was, the restrictions meant the curve began to flatten and new cases became less frequent

On April 22, Queensland Health released new data which broke down the locations of cases throughout the region.

The first case in more than a month was confirmed on May 17, but there has not been any new cases in West Moreton since.

COP POSES AS CLIENT IN IPSWICH PROSTITUTION STING

An offer of sex services to an undercover cop on Valentine's Day landed two women before an Ipswich court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police received information that prostitution services were occurring at the Pink Clouds Massage at Brisbane Road.

Chunru Xu admitted to participating in the provision of unregulated prostitution services in Ipswich.

He said one of the women made a masturbating hand gesture to an undercover officer at the address, indicating a fee of $200 for the illegal massage.

The undercover police officer handed over four $50 notes and went into a massage room.

Read the full story here.

MORE TOP STORIES: