Local news lives here in Ipswich

Views of the Ipswich CBD from the water tower on Denmark Hill.

Welcome to your new home for local news in Ipswich.

Bringing the Queensland Times under the umbrella of The Courier Mail will provide you with a faster, cleaner, and easier news experience.

You will have much easier access to subscriber rewards, interactive sports features like SuperCoach, True Crime Australia podcasts and more puzzles to choose from.

The new site also offers our valued subscribers a far better app experience as well as new local daily newsletters, giving you the very best of our local coverage as well as stories you need to know from across Queensland.

While you’ve always had access to plenty of network stories, the depth of content available will be much more extensive across business, entertainment, lifestyle, including great money, health and coronavirus advice.

It really will be all the news you need, in one place, with just one login.

NEWS FROM LOCALS ON THE GROUND

We know local news matters to you and that’s why it’s at the heart of what we do every day.

If you just want the best of news from the Ipswich region you will still find it every day at qt.com.au. Bookmark that and you will come to this local page within The Courier Mail.

The Queensland Times news team (clockwise from top left) editor Andrew Korner, reporters Ebony Graveur, David Lems, Ross Irby, Lachlan McIvor and Kaitlyn Smith.

A FASTER SITE BASED ON READER FEEDBACK

This site is the culmination of many months and hundreds of hours of interviews with readers across Australia.

It’s been built to load much faster with cleaner article page layouts to make reading the news more enjoyable, with a lot less clutter.

Our Queensland Times index page will provide the latest local coverage of all the things that matter: breaking news, police, courts, crime, business, development, council and community information.

You will also be able to easily find news from neighbouring regions, while Must See will include some of the top stories in Australia, updated throughout the day.

The page also features news from across Queensland, Australia and the world.

You will also find key network stories in entertainment, lifestyle, sport, business and some of the top opinion writers in the country – all on the one page.

The digital edition of the Queensland Times will continue to be found every day next to the police and courts section of our site.

If you click on that you will get a more newspaper-like ‘flip-book’ experience, taking you through the top local stories, as well as Queensland and national stories, feature pages, puzzles, the TV page and shares.

You can also find The Courier Mail digital edition top left of the blue navigation bar on the top of this page. Two for the price of one!

NAVIGATING AROUND THE PAGE

As you click around local stories you will see at the very top of the story, above the headline, there’s News>Queensland>Ipswich. If you click on Ipswich that will always take you back to the Queensland Times page.

Clicking on the Queensland Times logo, next to the author of the article, will also take you back to our local news landing page.

You can also just simply hit your back arrow in your browser.

You can also see a full stream of our latest local news where it says more local news.

HAVE YOUR SAY ON OUR STORIES

As readers, we’re really keen to hear what you have to say about local issues, so we encourage you to share your comments on stories.

To do that you just need to be logged in as a subscriber, open the story and click on ‘join the conversation’ at the end of the article to add your comment.

DO I NEED A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ EVERYTHING?

While some of our stories from across the network are free, most local coverage will be for subscribers only. Subscriptions help us to fund our journalism, keeping locals in a job.

While our local app has been discontinued, in coming weeks you will be able to personalise your Courier Mail app to give priority to the local news.

That’s something you can already do on the mobile website by just going to couriermail.com.au on your mobile or iPad and following the links in the hamburger menu up the top right of your screen to My News.

The preferences you save on your desktop will also determine what you see on the mobile site. So follow local sections like Ipswich to access local news from your My News page.

Remember, if you get lost, you’ll always find your local news at qt.com.au.

Still need help?

