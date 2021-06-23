Local new lives here in Ipswich
Welcome to your new home for local news in Ipswich.
Bringing the Queensland Times under the umbrella of The Courier Mail will provide you with a faster, cleaner, and easier news experience.
You will have much easier access to subscriber rewards, interactive sports features like SuperCoach, True Crime Australia podcasts and more puzzles to choose from.
The new site also offers our valued subscribers a far better app experience as well as new local daily newsletters, giving you the very best of our local coverage as well as stories you need to know from across Queensland.
While you’ve always had access to plenty of network stories, the depth of content available will be much more extensive across business, entertainment, lifestyle, including great money, health and coronavirus advice.
It really will be all the news you need, in one place, with just one login.
NEWS FROM LOCALS ON THE GROUND
We know local news matters to you and that’s why it’s at the heart of what we do every day.
If you just want the best of news from the Ipswich region you will still find it every day at qt.com.au. Bookmark that and you will come to this local page within The Courier Mail.
A FASTER SITE BASED ON READER FEEDBACK
This site is the culmination of many months and hundreds of hours of interviews with readers across Australia.
It’s been built to load much faster with cleaner article page layouts to make reading the news more enjoyable, with a lot less clutter.
Our Queensland Times index page will provide the latest local coverage of all the things that matter: breaking news, police, courts, crime, business, development, council and community information.
You will also be able to easily find news from neighbouring regions, while Must See will include some of the top stories in Australia, updated throughout the day.
The page also features news from across Queensland, Australia and the world.
You will also find key network stories in entertainment, lifestyle, sport, business and some of the top opinion writers in the country – all on the one page.
The digital edition of the Queensland Times will continue to be found every day next to the police and courts section of our site.
If you click on that you will get a more newspaper-like ‘flip-book’ experience, taking you through the top local stories, as well as Queensland and national stories, feature pages, puzzles, the TV page and shares.
You can also find The Courier Mail digital edition top left of the blue navigation bar on the top of this page. Two for the price of one!
NAVIGATING AROUND THE PAGE
As you click around local stories you will see at the very top of the story, above the headline, there’s News>Queensland>Ipswich. If you click on Ipswich that will always take you back to the Queensland Times page.
Clicking on the Queensland Times logo, next to the author of the article, will also take you back to our local news landing page.
You can also just simply hit your back arrow in your browser.
You can also see a full stream of our latest local news where it says more local news.
HAVE YOUR SAY ON OUR STORIES
As readers, we’re really keen to hear what you have to say about local issues, so we encourage you to share your comments on stories.
To do that you just need to be logged in as a subscriber, open the story and click on ‘join the conversation’ at the end of the article to add your comment.
DO I NEED A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ EVERYTHING?
While some of our stories from across the network are free, most local coverage will be for subscribers only. Subscriptions help us to fund our journalism, keeping locals in a job.
We also recognise some families are doing it tough right now so our current introductory offer for full digital access is $1 for the first 12 weeks.
That not only gives you access to the Queensland Times and full Courier Mail but also other News sites including the Herald-Sun, The Daily Telegraph, and regional titles from the crocodile-loving NT News to the award-winning Hobart Mercury.
The Courier Mail also had a great app which you can download from App Store on IOS devices or in Google Play on Android devices.
While our local app has been discontinued, in coming weeks you will be able to personalise your Courier Mail app to give priority to the local news.
That’s something you can already do on the mobile website by just going to couriermail.com.au on your mobile or iPad and following the links in the hamburger menu up the top right of your screen to My News.
The preferences you save on your desktop will also determine what you see on the mobile site. So follow local sections like Ipswich to access local news from your My News page.
Remember, if you get lost, you’ll always find your local news at qt.com.au.
Still need help?
Phone Subscriber Services 1300 696 397 or email subscriber.relations@news.com.au
Frequently Asked Questions
I've forgotten my email address
What is included in my Subscription?
Can I manage my subscription online?
How do I access today's paper on your website?
How do I get The Courier Mailapp?
What newsletters can I sign up for?
How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Technical Support
How do I login?
Attempting to login via the website?
1. Locate the login button in the top right hand corner of The Courier Mail website.
2. Enter the email address and password you used when you subscribed
Attempting to login via the App?
1. Open the app by clicking on the app 'icon' on your mobile or tablet.
2. Select the 'All Sections' menu (Three horizontal lines)
3. Select Login
4. Enter your email address and password
I've forgotten my email address
If you need help with logging in then please submit an enquiry through the Contact Us form You can also call us on 1300 MY NEWS (1300 696 397). We are open Monday to Friday 7:30am to 6:00pm and 7:00am – 11:30am AEST on both Saturday & Sunday.
I've forgotten my password
1. Go to the website and locate the 'Login' button in the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. If you are unsure of your password click on forgot your password.
3. You will then receive an email from News Pty Ltd to set a new password. If you haven't received a reset password email after a few minutes please check your spam or junk folder for this email.
4. Follow the prompts to set a new password
How do I change my password?
1. Log into My Account by clicking on the drop down menu next to your name.
2. Select 'My Profile' from the menu on the left-hand side
3. In the login details section, click on 'Edit'
4. Enter your existing password
5. Enter your new password
6. Click 'Submit'
For full technical support guides click here
Manage My Subscription
What is included in my Subscription?
As a Digital Member:
- Receive unlimited access to The Courier Mail and the News+ network on your desktop, tablet and mobile including trusted community news from your local journalists.
- Access a world of exciting offers, discounts and giveaways every month with +Rewards. For specific questions about +Rewards please click here.
- Choose from a selection of newsletters curated by our editors and journalists and sent straight to your inbox.
- Member-only access to KFC SuperCoach Plus. To read how to play please click here.
Can I manage my subscription online?
Using My Account you can manage your subscription. Please visit What Is My Account for more information and assistance. If you do not have access to My Account please use the Contact Us form.
How to use our website
How do I access today's paper on your website?
The digital replica of today's newspaper, Today's Paper, plus access to back issues, including liftouts, is available for our Subscribers. Join here.
1. You need to be logged in to read Today's Paper. Locate the 'Login' button on the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. Enter your News account details. Help.
3. Click the 'Read Now' button on the top left-hand side of the page.
4. Click on the newspaper front cover to begin reading
If you need further assistance, please contact us on 1300 696 397.
Do you have an app?
As part of the changes we will be discontinuing our local news apps which have become rather outdated. Instead, we would encourage you to download The Courier Mail app which will give you a much faster, and more comprehensive coverage of news from across New South Wales and around the nation and world.
How do I get the Courier Mail app?
My Account
What is My Account?
My Account is a portal to manage your subscription online.
Click My Account to log in
My Account allows you to do the following
– Update your personal details
– Update your payment details
– Change your password
– View your tax invoices
– Manage your newsletters
– Link to social media accounts
How do I access My Account?
1. Locate the 'Login' button in the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. Enter your email address and password
3. Click on the down arrow located next to your name, in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Select 'My Account'
Newsletters
What newsletters can I sign up for?
News headlines (AM/PM/Breaking News)
Entertainment (daily)
True Crime (every Friday)
You also have access to The Courier Mail newsletters - Click here for more newsletters
How do I sign up for a newsletter?
1. Login to your News account by clicking on 'Login' in the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. Click on the down arrow next to your name in the top-right hand corner of your screen. Select 'My Account'
3. 'Manage My Newsletters' from the menu on the left-hand side
4. Click on 'Manage my preferences'
5. Select the newsletters you would like
6. Click on 'Confirm your newsletter'
7. You will see a confirmation message
Need more help? Please see the Help homepage
Originally published as Local new lives here in Ipswich