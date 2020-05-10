Local MP's sound off on Trad resignation

Jackie Trad is being investigated over the recruitment and selection process for the principal of the Inner City South State Secondary College. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Premier Palaszczuk today unveiled her new look Cabinet with Steven Miles appointed as the new Deputy Premier.

The news comes after Jackie Trad resigned from ministerial duties following an announcement by the Crime and Corruption Commission that they would be investigating the recruitment and selection process for the principal of a new Inner City South Secondary College, in Brisbane's Dutton Park.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard acknowledged Trad's exit but said she was more focused on looking after her electorate.

"Jackie has taken this step because she believes it is the right thing to do, and the Premier has supported it," Ms Howard said.

"My focus is very much getting my electorate through the COVID-19 crisis that we're living through and getting people back on track."

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden,who recently quit the Premier's Right faction to join the Left, thanked Trad for her service.

"I'm still taking in the announcement and it certainly is a major announcement," he said.

"I'd like to thank Jackie Trad for her service to Queensland cabinet."

The New Look Cabinet Steven Miles will retain the critical Health and Ambulance Services portfolio.

Cameron Dick will take on the role of Queensland Treasurer and retain the Infrastructure and Planning portfolio.

Kate Jones will assume responsibility for State Development while continuing as the Tourism Minister, Innovation Minister and will retain responsibility for Queensland's largest infrastructure project, Cross River Rail.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford will assume responsibility for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will join the Palaszczuk Cabinet as the Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing.

"Queenslanders need strong, stable government and these permanent appointments to my new Cabinet will deliver just that," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am 100 per cent focussed and I want my entire Cabinet to be 100 per cent on our COVID-19 recovery. "This decisive action means we can get on with the job of creating jobs for Queenslanders."

