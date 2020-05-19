Local MP’s major road upgrades announcement

Congestion heavy roads in Ipswich are receiving much needed upgrades with the state governments announcement of a $400 million COVID-19 roads package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement in parliament today and will $5 million be invested to upgrade the five-way Brisbane Road intersection with Chermside and Glebe roads, which connects Ipswich with the Cunningham Highway.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard welcomed the news.

"It has been identified as one the busiest and most congested intersections on Brisbane Road and it is something we have been looking at for quite a while," Ms Howard said.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"This is about infrastructure for Queenslanders by Queenslanders.

"Today's announcement builds on $3.28 billion being rolled out across our region's and transport on projects like the East Ipswich station upgrade, and will play a crucial role in supporting jobs as we come out the other end of COVID-19."

Meanwhile Springfield will receive a $15 million upgrade to the Centenary Motorway and Logan Motorway Interchange.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the current Centenary Motorway and Logan Motorway Interchange has been a major issue of concern for motorists and this was truly welcome news for her electorate.

"Through my first term as the Member for Jordan, the Centenary Motorway/ Logan Motorway Interchange is certainly one of the most critical issues that is frequently raised with me - I know how important this is.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen. Picture: Cordell Richardson

"I have been working so hard to secure the funding for the detailed design and construction of the upgrade and I am very happy that our Government will be able to deliver this key project for our community," said Ms Mullen.

