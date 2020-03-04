Menu
COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden stands alongside Ipswich Cats president Kevin Sherry and several junior players. Madden became aware of the Cats’ search for sponsors after reading an article in the QT.
Sport

Local MP gets behind the Ipswich Cats

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
4th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
AUSSIE RULES: The Ipswich Cats will be a united force this season and they will look professional doing it thanks to a raft of local businesses and personalities to have supported the club.

The latest offering aid in the form of $1000 is Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

Madden said helping the organisation established in 1959 was a continuation of his passion for supporting junior clubs in Ipswich across the board, including the Norths Tigers and Ipswich city Bulls.

“Sports clubs are so essential to the wellbeing of young people and developing good citizens,” he said.

“Through my involvement in sport at St Edmund’s I learned teamwork, leadership skills, respect, perseverance and self-worth.”

Madden said the Cats had a proud history within the region using Australia’s game as a vehicle to teach kids social skills and encourage them to lead healthy and active lifestyles.

“I am more than happy to assist in anyway I can,” he said.

Club president Kevin Sherry said the donation would go towards outfitting players with jumpers and kit bags, and it also meant fees could be paid in instalments.

“We will be able to present as a unified group no matter where we go,” he said.

“It also enables us to offer the kids the chance to play sport and pay it off rather than demanding registration costs upfront. We’re extremely grateful for the wonderful support. It’s a tremendous relief for a small community club.”

