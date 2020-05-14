Local meatworks has council support

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding today expressed pride at how JBS meatworks plant had moved forward with plans to distribute its beef to the global market despite the suspension of trade to China.

The mayor today met with JBS plant management, along with Deputy Mayor Cr Marnie Doyle and Cr Andrew Fechner.

“The export market to China has traditionally accounted for about 17 per cent of production at the Dinmore plant,” Cr Harding said.

“JBS Dinmore employs nearly 2000 people, and we should be proud of the way Ipswich-based companies are building this city’s reputation as a global manufacturing and distribution hub.”

Despite fears of potential job cuts at JBS Dinmore the company has said there will be no impact to jobs, livestock or beef production as a result of the China ban on Australian beef.

“These are particularly tough times, so it’s great news that all jobs will be kept at the plant,” Cr Harding said.

READ MORE: Meatworks suspended from shipping to China

President of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and local cattle supplier Philip Bell said although the trade suspension was disappointing he was positive JBS would work through it.

“It is concerning to see such strong big local employer suffering some of those consequences,” he said.

“But JBS is a trusted voice in the market and I know they take their responsibility in providing jobs and prosperity to the local region very seriously.

“They’re a very sophisticated operation so I would suggest that they’re very well qualified to provide assurances about this issue.”

A spokesman from the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources said they were “working closely with Chinese authorities as a matter of priority to address the temporary suspensions of the four Australian meat establishments.”

Read more stories by Samtui Selave