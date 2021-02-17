Local manufacture embraces diversity, offers new jobs

A national explosives manufacturer with a site in Helidon is looking to employ more Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs locals as demand from Australian miners grows.

Dyno Nobel’s Helidon site in southeast Queensland is again expanding to increase electronic detonator production.

A spokeswoman for the company said employee numbers had grown since an expansion in 2019, and with demand continuing, the Helidon team want to strengthen its diverse and inclusive workforce.

“As a complement to its traditional recruitment strategies, Helidon is embracing new employee attraction channels that target local talent from diverse backgrounds who may not have previously been reached,” the spokeswoman said.

Dyno Nobel Helidon is looking to employ more locals. Photo: Supplied.

The Helidon team recently partnered with Indigenous Workstars, a career pathways provider that connects Indigenous skilled workers or trainees to jobs.

In December, six Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees joined Dyno Nobel, becoming the first recruits to join Helidon’s Manufacturing team via Indigenous Workstars.

Helidon Site Manager Paddy Wiggall said his aim was to strengthen inclusion at the site.

“By employing people from diverse backgrounds, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, all of our employees can benefit from the opportunity to gain new perspectives and understandings,” Mr Wiggal said.

Mr Wiggal said it was also important to provide a workplace where career goals could also be pursued.

The Helidon team has also focused on improving gender diversity which has led to women making up more than half of its workforce, at 54 per cent.

Mr Wiggall said Dyno Nobel was committed to the region and employing locally as much as possible.

