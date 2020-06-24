Local leaders to focus on job creation

Yesterday, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe met with Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding and Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum to discuss Stage 2 upgrades to Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.

The Reserve’s Stage 2 upgrade is part of the State Government’s $200 million Unite and Recover COVID-19 Works for Queensland program.

Mayor Harding said the State Government’s Unite and Recover COVID-19 Works for Queensland program was important and made projects like the Reserve’s upgrade possible.

“Council is super excited about this $1.8 million from the State Government,” she said.

“It will allow Stage 2 of the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve to proceed and without that funding it couldn’t proceed.

“There will be a dedicated toddler play area with shades sails and fencing, footpaths and toilets and car parks.”

Mayor Harding said that as the project progressed into the future, community consultation would be continually sought from Ipswich residents.

“Stage 3 is an exciting part of the project there will be a skate park and a dedicated youth space,” she said.

“Currently on our Shape Your Ipswich platform we’re asking people to give us their views and thoughts on what we can do in that area.

“Now that we have a democratically elected council we’ll make sure that people know how they’re rates are being spent and how those decisions are being made.”

Mayor Harding said funding for Stage 2 of the Reserve’s upgrade would help to secure more than 12 jobs.

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum said the COVID-19 works plan was all about creating more jobs and delivering important infrastructure to local communities.

“Our COVID-19 Works for Queensland program is creating local jobs while delivering infrastructure that truly benefits the community,” he said.

“The Reserve is somewhere the whole family can get out and enjoy, and the playground upgrade will make it a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The program will also benefit projects in the Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim area.

The Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre and the ageing electrical infrastructure at the Lake Moogerah Caravan Park will also get upgrades.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the Queensland Government’s support.

“Whether it is through the COVID-19 Works for Queensland program or the Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package, Lockyer Valley Regional Council is pleased to be working with the Queensland Government to deliver local infrastructure and employment opportunities during this difficult time,” Mayor Milligan said.

Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen said the funding would be put to good use.

“We have a number of projects earmarked to improve liveability and create jobs throughout our region and I thank the Queensland Government for its assistance,” he said.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave