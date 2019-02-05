Menu
Native fingerlings released into Spring Lake
News

Local lake gets native fish stock boost

5th Feb 2019 2:00 PM

Almost 10,000 Australian Bass fingerlings were released into Spring Lake last week to enhance and maintain the native fish population, provide mosquito control and assist threatened fish species to recover.

The fingerlings were funded from proceeds raised at last year's two Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic events, where close to 1000 pest fish were removed from Spring Lake.

Both events aimed to create awareness of noxious fish species and their associated impact on local biodiversity and were jointly supported by Lendlease, Ipswich City Council, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Biosecurity Queensland and Freshwater Fishing and the Stocking Association of Queensland.

Ticket sale proceeds from the two events raised $3275, all of which was spent on purchasing the young fish.

Originally the lake was stocked with native fish species but over time they were over-run by pest fish including tilapia and carp.

 

Vada Hoger - Ipswich City Council, Livia Kruger - BVAFA, Ron Kruger - BVAFA, Sam Beckmann - 2 Bent Rods, Charlie Ladd - BVAFA, Barry Oxford - BVAFA, Doug Parker - BVAFA, Elaine Bevis - BVAFA, Phil Bevis - BVAFA, Craig Cluff - Hanwood Fish Hatchery and Danielle Kollanyi - Lendlease.
Restocking the lake with native fish is an environmental control measure and will assist in improving fish habitat within the lake. The lake remains a non-fishing area.

The restocking was undertaken by Brisbane Valley Anglers Fishstocking Association Inc (BVAFA) under the required Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries General Fisheries Permit.

Lendlease Communities General Manager for Queensland, Guy Gibson said reintroducing native species will help boost the area's biodiversity and create a strong legacy.

"Lendlease is committed to creating the best places and this means delivering environmentally positive outcomes in partnership with our community," Mr Gibson said.

"The local community brought this latest initiative to life, with their ticket sales proceeds being used to restock Spring Lake with native fish."

