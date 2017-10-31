News

130 jobs up for grabs in new year construction boom

Emma Clarke
by

UP TO 130 chances to get a job will be available in Somerset next year as the council prepares to get started on 10 construction and maintenance projects.

The workers needed to replace 10 timber bridges across the Somerset region will not be outsourced but made up of council day labour.

The Federal Government will grant tender exemptions to the council for $5.9 million in the jointly funded bridge replacement projects.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said only a $1 million project on Pine Mountain Rd at the Ipswich boundary would be contracted out.

It will be 25% funded by Ipswich City Council, 25% by Somerset Regional Council and 50% by the Australian Government.

"We are grateful for the Australian Government's decision to allow us to use council day labour for 10 bridge constructions following our submission that there would significant local employment benefits from not contracting these jobs out," Cr Lehmann said.

"Most of the major bridge contractors are based outside of our region and we can keep jobs and skills in Somerset by using day labour."

Cr Lehmann said the council had received letters of support from several food and manufacturing businesses in the region supporting upgrading bridges, to ensure they can safely carry commercial loads.

"These key industries rely heavily on a reliable road network that allows them to carry heavy loads across the region," Cr Lehmann said.

"Unfortunately the council had no choice but to load limit many of these timber bridges for the safety or road users which impacts on these rural industries.

"Our bridges need to carry heavy loads to support our farmers and the council is committed to providing a strong rural road network for our residents and visitors."

Somerset Council will replace bridges on Pine Mountain Rd, Atkinson Dam Rd, England Creek Rd, Gregors Creek Rd, Western Branch Rd, Buaraba Creek Rd, Cooeeimbardi Rd, Whiting St in Moore and Hawthorne Rd at Linville.

All of the projects will start in 2018 with $1.3 million Pryde Creek Bridge near Fernvale, one of the first to get underway.

Related Items

Topics:  construction ipswich jobs jobs somerset jobs somerset regional council

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

#treatyoself (or loved one) with these wicked event tickets

ON THE first day of Christmas, our true loves might mention something about a partridge and a pear tree, but here’s a list of things a lot more appealing.

Ipswich bakery's gluten free pie range an Australian first

Ipswich bakery's gluten free pie range an Australian first

This one is sure to please the fussiest of pie fanatics.

QLD FIRST: Simulator lifts aspiring pilots to cloud nine

LIFE FLIGHT: First year aviation student Mardy Tritton with vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine MacKenzie in the new USQ Springfield flight simulator.

"It puts us at the cutting edge of aviation"

How kids in these cities are falling behind Brisbane

Students in regional Queensland are less likely to finish high school than those in Brisbane

The shocking statistics we're calling on pollies to fix

Aldi gets ridiculous: Stand-up paddle boards selling cheap

A stand up paddle boarder. Not the version Aldi are selling.

Ultra cheap coming in time for summer

Local Partners