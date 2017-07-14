MAYORAL RACE: Everyday hero in with a shot of winning

ARE you a business, sporting or community focused person considering throwing your hat in the ring at the upcoming by-election?

Do it.

Political expert Dr Paul Williams says you are in with a real shot.

Four people have declared their intention to nominate for the position of Ipswich mayor but those who would usually be the preferred candidates won't be walking into the job easily.

The results of the ReachTEL poll found 41% of responders would vote for someone new.

Graphic - IQT140717

"If anything I'm a little surprised it's not higher," Dr Williams said of the survey result. "To see that 41 % want fresh blood, that suggests to me those who should be the preferred candidates... they're in for an uphill battle.

"It really is an open race."

Under normal circumstances voters would gravitate towards those with political experience, Dr Williams said, but this isn't normal with mayoral by-elections a rare event.

Dr Williams said given we are living in a Trump Hansen era, and that Ipswich gave birth to One Nation in the first place, and that Ipswich City Council had attracted a lot of poor publicity lately; a total rejection of the status quo was not far-fetched.

"If there is a local identity who has a good, strong profile in the city - completely separate from politics - they'd be very well placed," Dr Williams said.

"Any candidates that have political (experience), voters will be looking to walk away from them.

"A local business person or local sports identity who would put their hand up, I think, would do really well."

Key election dates